Secondary roads plans for Muscatine County approved during Monday's supervisor meeting

MUSCATINE – After a brief discussion, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Muscatine County Department of Transportation plan to address the maintenance of secondary roads over the next five years, beginning July 1, and a budget, both of which are requirements from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
During Monday’s meeting, the budget that calls for $2,420,000 in property tax funding; $4.3 million in carryover funding from fiscal year 2020-21; $3,122,193 in road use tax; $1.033 million in SWAP bridge replacement funds as well as other miscellaneous receipts for a total of $13,352,670 in revenues. Total expenses for the coming fiscal year are expected to be $9,296,000.
County engineer Keith White told the supervisors the DOT budget does not have to be the same as the county budget but those were the numbers being used for ease and because the supervisors were familiar with the numbers from the county budget sessions.
On the agenda this year, road crews will be doing overlay on 171st Street and Moscow Road; A culvert will be constructed on 60th Avenue. New and replacement culverts are also scheduled for various locations. A bridge will be constructed on York Avenue.
In fiscal year 2023 culverts will be constructed and replaced in various locations. A bridge will be constructed at 150th Street and on Holly Avenue. Overlaying will be done on Old Highway 92 and the lanes will be widened.
Lanes will also be widened on Stewart Road during fiscal year 2024. A bridge will be constructed over Mosquito Creek and on Trolley Avenue.
In fiscal year 2025 a bridge will be built on 180th Street and 230th Street will be reconstructed and widened. A bridge is slated to be built on 135th Street and on 120th Street.
In fiscal year 2026 a bridge will be constructed on 160th Street. Sweetland Road will be reconstructed and widened. A bridge will be constructed on 180th Street G14. Highway 927 from Wilton Corp to Cedar County will be reconstructed and widened.