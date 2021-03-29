Secondary roads plans for Muscatine County approved during Monday's supervisor meeting

MUSCATINE – After a brief discussion, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Muscatine County Department of Transportation plan to address the maintenance of secondary roads over the next five years, beginning July 1, and a budget, both of which are requirements from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During Monday’s meeting, the budget that calls for $2,420,000 in property tax funding; $4.3 million in carryover funding from fiscal year 2020-21; $3,122,193 in road use tax; $1.033 million in SWAP bridge replacement funds as well as other miscellaneous receipts for a total of $13,352,670 in revenues. Total expenses for the coming fiscal year are expected to be $9,296,000.

County engineer Keith White told the supervisors the DOT budget does not have to be the same as the county budget but those were the numbers being used for ease and because the supervisors were familiar with the numbers from the county budget sessions.

On the agenda this year, road crews will be doing overlay on 171st Street and Moscow Road; A culvert will be constructed on 60th Avenue. New and replacement culverts are also scheduled for various locations. A bridge will be constructed on York Avenue.