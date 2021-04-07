Secondary roads projects set for the next five years

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Secondary Roads Department’s updated five-year plan was approved Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

County engineer Adam Shutt had initially presented the plan during the supervisors’ meeting last week, but there had not been any formal approval. With the most recent action, the plan will now be submitted to the state.

Over 20 projects the secondary roads department is projected to complete during the 2022-2026 Fiscal Years are outlined in the plan. The estimated total cost of the projects is around $3.14 million, which will be covered by local, state and federal funding.

In other action involving the secondary roads department, the supervisors held a public hearing on vacating county right of way adjacent to County Road 252 leading into Grandview.

Under the proposal, which was approved following the public hearing where no public comments were presented, an unused portion of county right of way along the south side of the road will be transferred to adjoining property owner Shepard & Shepard, LLC.

This is the second time the board has approved the vacation. The first vacation was voided after a property description error was later discovered.