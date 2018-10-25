MUSCATINE — With Election Day less than two weeks away, Secretary of State Paul Pate and candidates running for office want voters to know exactly how to cast their ballots and assuage any concerns.
"The topic of the hour is cyber security," Pate said.
To address voter concerns of election hacking, Pate wants Iowans to know a few things about voting in Iowa. Voting is done on paper ballots and voting equipment is not connected to the internet. He also said electronic poll books with voter information including eligibility that are downloaded for use at the polls would be encrypted so outside sources cannot gain access.
"We want the public to know that we take it seriously," he said of cyber security.
Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Deidre DeJear shared the same concerns about election security.
"Our elections process must be transparent for voters, and election security is a priority of mine," she said. "The Secretary of State must ensure our elections are secure from any interference — foreign or domestic. I will by appointing a director of election security to monitor any threats."
Pate anticipates a "robust election" with early voting higher than in previous years. Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule said the office has received 5,300 absentee ballots so far without any issues. The public test of the voting system was done yesterday, Soule said, materials are ready to go, poll workers have been identified and she anticipates a smooth election process.
"It's a standard election for us," she said.
Public testing of the election equipment was done this week, Soule said, to verify equipment is properly prepared for the election. Pate said testing of equipment can take several days and is a "little mundane" part of the process, but all of the processes ensure voting integrity.
Voter identifications have not been required for absentee ballots thus far, because of the court injunction issued this summer. That will change starting next year. At the polls, Soule said identification will be required or voters may sign an oath of identification. The "soft roll out" of the requirement has prepared voters for the changes, Soule said.
Jules Ofenbakh, libertarian candidate for the office, said more needs to be done in the way of transparency.
She said "very little information was provided to auditors and poll workers" regarding the voter ID law and during the primary election, some poll workers weren't aware that an oath of identity may be signed by voters. She said the Secretary of State and county auditors "are not currently working together as much as I'd like to see."
"There needs to be a lot more transparency than what there is now," she said.
Pate also encourages voters "to go to reliable sources for information about voting" such as the Secretary of State office or local county auditor. He said incorrect information has been circulated in the past, causing confusion, sometimes by groups with good intentions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.