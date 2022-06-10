Secretary of State Paul Pate observes post-election audit

MUSCATINE — As election auditors for Muscatine County hand counted a precinct’s ballots to ensure election integrity Friday morning, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visited Muscatine County to observe the count.

Pate said that, after having to do a recount during the 2020 presidential election, the post-election audit of the June 7 primary is a way to assure voters in the integrity of the election process. During the audit a precinct was selected at random and a board of four election officials, with members of both political parties, hand counted the votes. During the audit, Moscow Township and its 50 ballots were chosen for the audit.

“This is done now for all elections,” Pate said of the audit. “Previously it had been done for only general elections. This is open to the public. My office sent down a precinct and that is the one they will do, and certify it. In the past when we did it for general elections, we always had a 100 percent match.”

It was no different Friday, as the numbers all came back exactly the way they had been reported on election night. After the certification, the numbers will be sent to the state.

During the primary election in Muscatine, 2,923 ballots were cast, with 994 being Democratic and 1,929 being Republican. There are 22,915 registered voters in Muscatine County.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said Friday afternoon that the Muscatine County Supervisors will canvass the results during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. She explained on Monday uniformed military ballots can still be returned in the mail and accepted. She said there are no outstanding ballots, but when she set the canvass, she wanted to give time for that.

Since the election, four ballots have been received in the mail with postmarks prior to the election. She explained they would not count after a change in election law. She also said that none of the unofficial winners of the election had won by four votes or fewer, so she did not believe the ballots would have changed any contest. She said letters have been sent to the voters explaining why their votes would not count.

