As a parent or concerned citizen, it can be hard to navigate the waters of youth culture, separating the harmless from the harmful and trying to do so before it’s too late.
Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine County Impact of Substance Use Task Force and Iowa Narcotics Officers Association in Des Moines provide a simulation experience that can help.
“What You Don’t See” is a training trailer designed to simulate a “typical” teenager’s bedroom. The props may seem familiar to parents, but they may not see the meaning behind specific symbols and imagery that could alert parents to drug hiding spots or signs of drug use. At the end of the simulation, information pamphlets as well other important resources will be handed out to attendees.
“(The simulation) does a good job educating parents, letting them know about the up and coming trends that we all seem to be behind on," said Officer Whitni Pena, school resource officer at Muscatine High School.
According to their website, the goal is to educate and provide a resource for more youth interdiction training – to help parents, teachers and community members redirect youth behaviors before they lead to dangerous choices and addictions. The INOA also hopes for the program to help build relationships between law enforcement and communities by “opening up a dialogue and creating interaction and stronger communities."
Pena said Muscatine hopes to create its own version of the simulator that's available throughout Muscatine County.
“Our hope is to get it running within the next year or so,” Pena said.
The “What You Don’t See” simulation will be at Central Middle School from 4:15-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, West Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Muscatine High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and from 1:45-3:45 p.m. Oct. 24.
Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter the simulation, which is free to the public.
