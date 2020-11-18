SEIL funds used to combat COVID-19 impact, board learns

WAPELLO — More than $1.5 million in federal CARES Act funding, which was allocated earlier this year by the state of Iowa, has been spent by mental health programs and agencies affiliated with the Southeast Iowa LINK (SEIL) regional consortium, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday during its regular meeting.

Louisa County Mental Health and Disability Services Director Bobbie Wulf reported the spending during her monthly department update to the board. She said SEIL had been focusing on the federal funds, which were provided in the legislation to combat COVID-19 effects.

“We had $1,547,592 to spend in a matter of a month and a half,” she explained.

Initially SEIL contacted schools and the consortium’s primary mental health providers, seeking applications for the funds. Wulf said those initial requests were limited to $20,000.

Wulf said those first requests for funding assistance used up about $500,000 and the SEIL Governing Board was asked to expand the assistance offer to other groups that also provide mental health benefits through their programs.

“We opened it up a little further to specific groups, which may have included adult day care centers, hospices (and) shelters,” she said.