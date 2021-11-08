Semi trailer accident on Interstate 80 claims one life

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2005 KW truck tractor driven by Reynold S. Madara, 38, of Woodward, Okla., had stopped on the roadside at milepost 277 on Interstate 80 to secure a tarp on the load. The semi re-entered the roadway and was getting back up to speed in the right lane when a 2022 Volvo truck tractor driven by Jan Bisek of La Grange Park struck the vehicle in the rear. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and entered the north ditch where they came to rest.