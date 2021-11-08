 Skip to main content
Semi trailer accident on Interstate 80 claims one life
Semi trailer accident on Interstate 80 claims one life

Iowa State Patrol
CEDAR COUNTY – A La Grange Park, Ill. woman was reported killed in an accident involving two semis that occurred at 7:10 a.m. Oct. 27 on Interstate 80.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2005 KW truck tractor driven by Reynold S. Madara, 38, of Woodward, Okla., had stopped on the roadside at milepost 277 on Interstate 80 to secure a tarp on the load. The semi re-entered the roadway and was getting back up to speed in the right lane when a 2022 Volvo truck tractor driven by Jan Bisek of La Grange Park struck the vehicle in the rear. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and entered the north ditch where they came to rest.

Bisek was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by the Cedar County Medical Examiner to Bentley Funeral Home. Teo's Towing Service towed both vehicles.

The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Durant Fire, Walcott Fire and Iowa Department of Transportation.

