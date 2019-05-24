MUSCATINE — Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker will make a stop in Muscatine today as part of a 4-day tour across the state.
The junior senator from New Jersey entered the presidential race Feb. 1 and has since made several stops in Iowa, including Davenport in March.
Booker will meet with Muscatine officials to discuss how recent flooding has impacted residents and businesses before meeting with the public around 7:30 p.m. at a local residence. The meet and greet is open to the public but an RSVP is required at https://www.mobilize.us/corybooker/event/93531/.
Prior to stopping in Muscatine, Booker will meet with Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, and State Rep. Amy Nielsen in Burlington for a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights. They will hear from women affected by the closure of the local Planned Parenthood office.
The tour began Friday with stops in Newton, Chariton and Fairfield. Saturday's schedule features events in Keokuk, Burlington and Muscatine. The senator will visit Clinton and Dubuque Sunday before ending with a Memorial Day BBQ at Booker's Iowa campaign headquarters in Urbandale.
