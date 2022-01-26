Sen. Ernst talks biofuels, trade with Muscatine Farm Bureau

MUSCATINE – What began as a budget meeting for the Muscatine County Farm Bureau ended with a discussion about the happenings in Washington D.C. as Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst visited the bureau to discuss the coming term.

During the meeting Ernst discussed her issues like holding China accountable for trade commitments, stressing the importance of biofuel to the Biden Administration, returning to fairness in the cattle market, and pushing back on California's Proposition 12. She also took questions from farm bureau members. The visit was part of Ernst’s 99 county tour of Iowa for 2022.

“There is a lot going on right now,” she said. “We worked on a lot of legislation, primarily focused in the area of agriculture, but I am also on the Environmental Public Works committee and that is the committee of jurisdiction for biofuels so we have a lot going on.”

For several years the Iowa Farm Bureau has endorsed Ernst for senator.

Ernst said the government continues to work on trade. She explained Sen. Tom Vilsack said last week that China had not been keeping up with the Phase 1 China deal, in which China had agreed to expand the purchase of certain U.S. goods. She said the U.S. needs to keep pushing China to live up to its obligations.