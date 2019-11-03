During a town hall meeting in Muscatine Saturday morning, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst fielded questions about the possibility of a presidential impeachment and a tearful question of why the United States pulled out of Syria.
Ernst visited Muscatine as part of her yearly 99 county tour. She holds the tour to visit with Iowans and report happenings in Washington, D.C., as well as learn the feelings of Iowans on the issues. Muscatine was the last of the 99 counties. About 60 people attended the meeting in the Central Junior High School gymnasium.
Throughout the meeting, Desert Storm war veteran Shelly Servadio raised her hand to try to ask Ernst a question about the United States’ decision to remove troops from Syria, leaving Kurdish forces at the mercy of the Turks. Ernst, also a combat veteran, responded the senate had no advanced warning the troops were going to be removed.
“What I saw happen to the Kurds made me weep, because I’m a veteran of the first Gulf War,” Servadio said. She recalled learning about the Holocaust and genocide in school, which inspired her to join the military to keep the peace in the world. “I saw the hard work, and the blood, and the sacrifice of my brothers and sisters in arms being made for naught.”
She said the five years of work and the containment of IS (Islamic State) being in vain. On Oct. 9, President Donald Trump announced U.S. forces would withdraw from Syria, which allowed the Turkish invasion and displacement of Kurdish fighters who were formerly U.S. allies against the war on IS. Servadio said the troops were there to stop genocide and to fight terrorism abroad instead of in the United States.
Servadio said the U.S. had defended the Kurds for 10 years before a second Gulf war happened, and now she is a Middle Eastern veteran and her son is a Middle Eastern veteran. She said the United States is perpetuating a cycle of war. She encouraged Ernst to stand up to Trump in this issue and inform him this is not how to be a commander in chief of the armed forces.
“We were not notified – period- before that was done,” Ernst responded. “It was a great disappointment to me and I voiced that concern.”
Ernst said she still considers the Kurds a valuable ally in the region. She also commented this is the result of a “small group of influential members of congress that are more isolationists.” She said Trump had notified congress he planned to move troops out of Syria a year ago and a group of legislators who were also veterans explained to Trump the value of having the troops in the region.
Briefly addressing the impeachment inquiry being organized, Ernst said she has examined the transcripts of Trump’s alleged extortion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and she did not believe Trump ever threatened to stop foreign aid if the government did not investigate presidential hopeful Joe Biden. She said the transcript is available online for all to examine.
