MUSCATINE – Sen. Joni Ernst will be at the Muscatine Hy-Vee, 2400 Second Ave. on Feb. 29 to meet and greet and thank her supporters in Muscatine County. This is not a fundraiser. Coffee, juice, water, rolls and doughnuts will be provided. There is no cost to attend. The room will open at about 7:30 a.m. with Ernst scheduled to arrive about 8 a.m. She expects to stay in Muscatine for about an hour.