Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to a crowd during a meet and greet at Hickory Garden Family Restaurant in Davenport in March.

MUSCATINE — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar will make a campaign stop Wednesday in Muscatine.

The Minnesota lawyer will meet-and-greet the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday along with Muscatine County Democrats at Missipi Brew, 107 Iowa Ave. The stop is part of Klobuchar's three-day tour of Iowa and the senator's ninth trip to the state since announcing her candidacy in February.

Klobuchar is scheduled to make stops in eight counties including Muscatine before wrapping up at the West Des Moines Democrats Picnic.

The event is open to the public.

