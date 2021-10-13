Senator Carlin talks to local republicans about his candidacy for Senator Grassley's seat

“Those are three things we’re going to have to engage very seriously to keep our freedoms,” Carlin said, “Whatever defines you economically ultimately will define you politically, and the course we’re on right now with China gives them a lot of control and leverage over us.”

Carlin expressed concerns over the fact that China currently produces many drugs for the U.S. and the world, and that if China decided to cease the production of these drugs, many U.S. hospitals and their patients could be in danger. He also expressed distaste with the concentration camps currently being ran in China, comparing the country to World War II-era Germany.

As for big government, Carlin pointed to the potential ban of AR-15 automatic weapons as something he didn’t support, calling it an “attack on 2nd Amendment.” He also wanted to encourage college campuses to “embrace healthy argument on truth, issues and history” as a way to combat what he considered to be attacks on free speech.

Regarding the current debate on COVID-19 vaccines, vaccination mandates and vaccination passports, Carlin said that while he did not identify as an anti-vaxxer, he believed that citizens had the right to choose if there is a potential risk to getting the vaccine.