Senator Carlin talks to local republicans about his candidacy for Senator Grassley's seat

MUSCATINE – On Tuesday evening of this week, Republican State Senator Jim Carlin had the opportunity to meet with Muscatine Republicans at their headquarters. This visit comes only a few months after Carlin announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate against Chuck Grassley.
Before the meeting, Senator Carlin agreed to an interview with the Journal where he spoke about his candidacy as well as his opinions on the current effort of the Congress and his belief that it has failed to protect individual freedoms.
When asked why he had decided to run against Senator Grassley, Carlin said that he had already been considering running against him for over a year.
“The reason why I was considering it was because I was looking at the direction our country was taking with respect to personal freedoms and constitutional rights, and the question I asked myself was ‘will my grandchildren be free 20 years from now?’. When I answered that question honestly, I said no, I don’t think they will be with the present course that we’re on,” he said.
As such, Carlin felt that he had to do something about this, which led to his decision to run for the senate. Regarding his campaign, some of the other concerns that prompted him to run are “big government”, “big tech” and the current relationship that the U.S. has with China.
“Those are three things we’re going to have to engage very seriously to keep our freedoms,” Carlin said, “Whatever defines you economically ultimately will define you politically, and the course we’re on right now with China gives them a lot of control and leverage over us.”
Carlin expressed concerns over the fact that China currently produces many drugs for the U.S. and the world, and that if China decided to cease the production of these drugs, many U.S. hospitals and their patients could be in danger. He also expressed distaste with the concentration camps currently being ran in China, comparing the country to World War II-era Germany.
As for big government, Carlin pointed to the potential ban of AR-15 automatic weapons as something he didn’t support, calling it an “attack on 2nd Amendment.” He also wanted to encourage college campuses to “embrace healthy argument on truth, issues and history” as a way to combat what he considered to be attacks on free speech.
Regarding the current debate on COVID-19 vaccines, vaccination mandates and vaccination passports, Carlin said that while he did not identify as an anti-vaxxer, he believed that citizens had the right to choose if there is a potential risk to getting the vaccine.
“It should appear to anybody that there’s a gradual incursion of government that’s becoming more controlling rather than standing up for our freedoms,” he said, “One of the big distinctions between Senator Grassley and I is that I’m a fighter and he’s kind of passive… (In my time in the State Senate) I really tried to advocate for everyday working people and their realities.”
Carlin finished off the interview by stating that he believed the single greatest responsibility he and others in the Senate had was the preservation of freedom for the current and future generations.
“I want people to ask ‘where are we going?’, because we need a serious change of course and that’s something we all need to embrace together,” he said.
Carlin has served in the Iowa State Senate for four years, first earning his seat in 2017. He has also served as Chair of the Iowa Senate Veteran's Affairs Committee, served one year in the Iowa House, and currently practices law in Sioux City.