For the second year in a row, the Muskies softball team has its eyes on a state win next week and supporters are invited to send them to the tournament.

A sendoff ceremony is planned for the team outside of the main entrance of Muscatine High School at 2 p.m. Sunday as the team leaves for Fort Dodge for the tournament. There will be speakers and time for photos with the team members.

After completing a run of seven consecutive wins, the seventh-ranked Muskies cemented the state trip on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Iowa City Liberty to take the seventh-ranked slot in the tourney. The class 5A Muskies took home the third slot in the state tournament in 2022. This is the 18th time the softball team has qualified for state.

The team will take on second-seeded Ankeny at 1 p.m. Monday at Rogers Park. The winner of the match will continue in the state tournament and the loser will play one more consolation game.

As they were heading for state in 2022, head coach Steve Hopkins predicted another strong season in 2023, commenting that only two players were graduating and most of the starters would return. At the time he said the team would continue to build on what it started in 2022.

Hopkins could not be reached for comment Thursday. He commented in 2022 that every year he tells the players that the state tournament will provide memories for them that they will carry for the rest of their lives.

