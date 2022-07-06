Senior Resources encourages public to donate to community supply closet

MUSCATINE — Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wind down, the team at Senior Resources has allowed its Community Cleaning Supply and Hygiene Closet to remain open in order to help those who may still need help finding or receiving these important items.

But, with the closet serving several residents a week and this number continuing to remain steady, Senior Resources hopes that the Muscatine community will keep the closet in mind the next time they go down the hygiene or cleaning aisle.

According to Megan Francis, executive assistant and marketing/communications director for Vision 2020, the Community Closet was originally created during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through a collaboration between several local nonprofits. Two months ago, Senior Resources took over the management duties of the closet from the United Way of Muscatine.

Francis said that while case numbers may be going down, other factors of the pandemic — such as higher prices on certain products — made the project essential.

“The need (for cleaning and hygiene products) really didn’t stop,” Francis said. “Other prices are continuing to rise despite many of the people we serve being on a fixed income or some sort of fixed funding.”

As a resource that’s open for anyone who needs it, Francis and her team hope to provide a sort of "balance" for those they serve, assuring that some residents don’t have to choose between purchasing food or paying bills and purchasing the products that will help keep them healthy.

Some of the most requested products from the Community Closet include laundry detergent, paper products such as paper towels and toilet paper, toothbrushes/toothpaste and razors. The Closet also tries to supply its users with dish soap, disinfectant wipes, cleaning spray, hand sanitizer, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant and disposable masks.

“We probably have five to 10 orders that go out each delivery day (first and third Wednesday of each month) with just as many pre-packed supply bags getting picked up in the weeks between,” Francis explained. “We know that there’s been a lot of people who have utilized this service since the pandemic and through the United Way, and having a new location has helped some of the seniors who are both in Hershey Manor and who may be on those fixed incomes take better advantage of it.”

Although Senior Resources has been able to keep the Community Closet running strong, the need for refills and continuous donations from the public is still present. In order to fulfill this need, Francis and her team are encouraging both groups, businesses and individuals to donate supplies to the Closet when they can. Through this, she hopes that these actions will help keep the Closet at the front of people’s minds whenever they happen to come across a good deal on cleaning or hygiene products that then allows them to purchase extra.

“In a way, (the Closet) serves as a reminder of our senior population,” Francis said. “Sometimes we get focused on food panties or kids or different populations, so this is just a reminder that our seniors have given so much to our community and we need to continue to think about them, advocate for them and give back to them.”

Those wishing to make a donation to Senior Resources’ Community Closet can do so by contacting Francis directly at 563-263-7292 to schedule a drop-off time. They can also fill out a drop-off form online at muscatineseniorresources.org.