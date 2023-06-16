Earlier this month the state of Iowa took a moment to recognize Senior Resources and its team for all their hard work, with one of its counselors receiving a bit of extra recognition for her dedication to the job.

Senior Resources, specifically its dedicated Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), was recognized on June 6 for its years of service, while counselor Kim Thompson was recognized with the Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Thompson has committed five years to her role as a SHIIP counselor while the SHIIP program itself has been running for three decades, thanks to support from Senior Resources, which has acted as a host location for the program since the beginning.

Together, Thompson and the rest of the SHIIP team have been able to further Senior Resources’ goal of providing services to the community’s elderly population.

“I was honored to be able to participate in the Governor's Volunteer Award presentation on June 6 in Vinton,” Thompson said. “Helping seniors and others is fulfilling, can sometimes be frustrating, but it is always rewarding. Even though I enjoy being a SHIIP volunteer, I appreciate being recognized and hope that others would consider joining this effort.”

SHIPP counselors work with people who are on Medicare or are nearing Medicare age. Those people are receiving what can be an "overwhelming" amount of information, which the counselors help guide them through, Thompson said.

“We want to give our huge congratulations to Kim Thompson, and a thank you for the five years that she has been dedicated to this program and the seniors of Muscatine County,” Megan Francis, marketing director for Crossroads, Inc. and Senior Resources, said.

As a trained SHIIP counselor, Thompson has been able to help numerous seniors with their Medicare insurance, allowing them to still receive the important coverage and care they need while also helping them on a financial level.

“All of the counselors are trained by the state, so they’re all very knowledgeable, and they have saved people thousands of dollars — from a couple hundred dollars off medication or their regular plan, to people who have saved up to $5,000-$10,000 from it,” Francis said.

Senior Resources has also strived to be a supportive and welcoming host location for any seniors who are eligible for Medicare and who are seeking assistance or financial counseling through the program, continuing to provide easy access to it and other programs and services through Senior Resources, such as its outreach Meals on Wheels.

“The five counselors that we have at our office are so dedicated to the program, and Senior Resources is happy to support everything that they do,” Francis said. “We may take their phone calls, but they do all of the work meeting with individuals. During last year’s open enrollment, I believe they did over 400 hours of consultation, with it being about 800 hours over the full year. Our goal is to maintain the program in this spot so that people know how to access it.”

Those wishing to learn more about SHIIP or who would like to schedule an appointment with a SHIIP counselor can either call Senior Resource at 563-263-7292 or visit https://muscatineseniorresources.org.

