Servadio-Elias and Askew on November ballot for Muscatine County supervisors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — In the sole contested Muscatine County Board of Supervisors race during the primary election, Democratic candidate Michelle Servadio-Elias defeated Henry Marquard and will go on to face incumbent Nathan Mather in November.

According to the unofficial election results, Servadio-Elias received 1,563 votes while Marquard received 1,188. Mather, who was uncontested for his party’s nod, received 2,732 votes. Servadio-Elias was happy the turnout using absentee ballots was high and credits her win to the voters feeling she had a great record and would be true to her word as a supervisor. She said a win in November would also require people to come out to the polls.

“I think the media needs to say here is a female veteran who came out of nowhere with $500, didn’t go door-knocking, didn’t have fundraisers while people are poor and broke, I didn’t spend $3,500 for a direct mailer to everyone in the county, I didn’t do any of that,” she said. “I didn’t take advantage of people when they are low and broke and don’t have jobs. I did it fair and square. I did it honestly. I did it with integrity. I did it based on my record and who I am. I didn’t take swipes at anybody or call anybody names. I did it just by being me.”