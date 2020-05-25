Service held Monday morning in Muscatine to honor the fallen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — The crowd that had shown up to Island United Methodist Church for its yearly Memorial Day observation maintained social distance to make sure everyone was safe, but did not let the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic stop its gathering to honor the fallen.

The Rev. Tom Berryman opened the short service with a prayer and the playing of the National Anthem as the American flag was raised behind the ceremonial bell located outside the church. While the Memorial Day service regularly was held in an area cemetery or city hall in the event of rain, this year was different. Berryman said some changes had to be made to the service, but the fact that this year is different is the best reason the service needed to continue.

“We felt very seriously of doing a ceremony,” Berryman said. “It’s especially important given what is taking place in the world today. There are some things we hang on to and one of them is unity. It is one of the things that Jesus Christ preached for is unity to preach the message. The message today is for our country and the people who served, but it’s important that we do something. We need to preserve that unity and join together to work for the community.”

About 25 people gathered in the parking lot of the church for the service. The usual honor guard and rifle company was not present.