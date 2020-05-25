Service held Monday morning in Muscatine to honor the fallen

MUSCATINE — The crowd that had shown up to Island United Methodist Church for its yearly Memorial Day observation maintained social distance to make sure everyone was safe, but did not let the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic stop its gathering to honor the fallen.
The Rev. Tom Berryman opened the short service with a prayer and the playing of the National Anthem as the American flag was raised behind the ceremonial bell located outside the church. While the Memorial Day service regularly was held in an area cemetery or city hall in the event of rain, this year was different. Berryman said some changes had to be made to the service, but the fact that this year is different is the best reason the service needed to continue.
“We felt very seriously of doing a ceremony,” Berryman said. “It’s especially important given what is taking place in the world today. There are some things we hang on to and one of them is unity. It is one of the things that Jesus Christ preached for is unity to preach the message. The message today is for our country and the people who served, but it’s important that we do something. We need to preserve that unity and join together to work for the community.”
About 25 people gathered in the parking lot of the church for the service. The usual honor guard and rifle company was not present.
Berryman, a 27-year veteran of the Army, Navy, Army Reserve and Navy Reserve, stressed the importance of unity and the knowledge of community supporting his service. He told the story of the raising of the flag, which was recreated on the flag pole in the parking lot. He told of the British bombardment of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. When Frances Scott Key, the writer of “The Star Spangled Banner” looked over the fort after the attack, the first thing he saw was the American flag.
“That demonstrated we had strength in what we were doing,” Berryman said. “We need to demonstrate what we are really about. There is a lot of negativity in what we are doing today. We have had a lot of strength in our history and that’s why we need to continue to demonstrate it, because people forget about it.”
Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Island United Methodist works closely with the Fruitland Baptist Church. A second round of the service was scheduled to be held at that church later in the morning. Berryman said the two churches were the main churches serving Fruitland and the Louisa-Muscatine School District and that it is important to show there is strength in what the church is doing.
