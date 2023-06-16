People in Muscatine with a hankering for iconic Chicago cuisine need look no further than the downtown area, as Capone’s offers a full menu of Windy City dishes.

Owner Christopher Marsiglio, a native of the South Side of Chicago but an 18-year resident of Muscatine, goes to great lengths to make sure the food at Capone’s is traditional Chicago food — to the point that he only gets his ingredients from Chicago.

“I had always missed the Chicago flair of food,” he said. “Gyros, Italian beef, Chicago-style hot dogs I think are the greatest thing in the world. I had an opportunity. My buddy owns the Land of Oz, and he was renting the space. He said that he didn’t really need the space and that I should take it and follow my dream.”

Even though he works for HNI, Marsiglio said he had always wanted to open a restaurant. He said in Chicago the cost of opening a business was prohibitive. When the opportunity arose he leapt at it.

Having taken several culinary art courses and worked as a cook for a summer, Marsiglio set out to create the perfect Chicago cuisine. He stresses consistency. He asks his workers to make the foods a certain way, down to the order the toppings are put on.

Still, creating a traditional Chicago restaurant was a challenge, especially with the country just going out of the lockdown for COVID-19. With some hard work, the restaurant opened to the public on Jan. 7.

“I wanted to have something different than anything else in town,” he said. “I wanted that Chicago vibe. Al Capone — I know Al Capone is a gangster, but in Chicago he is a legend. I have always been fond of the name and finally got to put it to use. I wanted to make sure we had something that was fast and very good, and good portions.”

He commented the Italian beef sandwiches and gyros had over one-half-pound of meat on them.

The first week of business, Capone’s ran out of food three times. Marsiglio said he hadn’t expected the large volume of people during the opening days.

Marsiglio said he had had great feedback on the food. He is planning to add a few items to the menu in the near future, including such things as a meatball sandwich. He said he did not want to add items simply for the sake of adding items but rather because they were something the area customers would enjoy.

He also said that one thing that was mentioned by people was the one Chicago food item not offered — Chicago-style pizza. He said it would not be on the menu anytime soon, as there was no way to prepare pizza in the current restaurant. He also commented there were several excellent pizza restaurants in downtown Muscatine, and his goal is to do something different than everyone else.

Capone’s is located at 211 W. Second St. It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

