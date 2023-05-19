"Papa Weasel," a vendor of leather bags and pewter necklaces, sets up his teepee at Discovery Park for the Pearl City Buckskinners Rendezvous being held from May 19 to 21 in the park. The rendezvous recreates the lives of people involved in the fur trade during the 1800s. Vendors will display all kinds of crafts as well as provide the traditional knife and tomahawk throwing contests.