Three subjects and one cat were not injured after escaping a late night fire at a residence at 2027 Lucas St. around 10:32 p.m. Friday.

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call reporting smoke in the basement of the residence. Muscatine and Fruitland firefighters responded to the scene. On arrival, a fire was discovered in the basement.

Firefighters knocked the fire down, although it was several hours before the fire was brought under control in the attic and second story. The fire was reported under control at 12:20 a.m. and firefighters focused on hot spots and salvage operations until about 2:15 a.m.

Muscatine Fire Department battalion chief Gary Ronzheimer said the fire department is grateful for the mutual assistance by multiple fire departments including Fruitland, Wilton, Blue Grass and several off-duty Muscatine firefighters. A total of 34 firefighters responded to the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.