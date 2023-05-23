Muscatine County is expected to once again see several different Memorial Day events this upcoming weekend in honor area veterans and of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during their service.

Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, the Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, 316th St. W. in Illinois City, will hold its 122nd Annual Memorial Day service. This year, the ceremony will also celebrate the 160th Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, issued Jan. 1, 1863.

All are welcome to attend the service and can bring a lawn chair with them. All veterans in attendance will be recognized, and the ceremony will include a prayer for the nation. Jeremy Finch is the guest speaker.

At 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, the Island United Methodist Church will hold a Memorial Day service at the Island Cemetery in Fruitland. The service is expected to be about 20 minutes long. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs with them. If there is bad weather, the service will be held at Fruitland City Hall.

Also at 9 a.m. May 29, the Columbus American Legion will hold its ceremony at the Grandview Cemetery, with the Grandview Academy Park Shelter being the alternate ceremony spot in case of rain. Jim Snyder will serve as the master of ceremonies, while the Louisa-Muscatine choir, directed by Lee Wolf, will sing the "Star Spangled Banner."

Following that, Snyder will recognize area veterans. Roger A. White will act as the ceremony’s guest speaker, and following his speech there will be presentations by Jake Shoppa and Barbara Thompson. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs, as there will be limited seating at the event.

Later on at 10 a.m., also on May 29, the Muscatine American Legion Post 27 will hold its annual Memorial Day service at the Veterans memorial plot at Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine.

The Muscatine County Honor Guard attend, as well as a local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts troop, with Roger Roskins being this year’s guest speaker. During the ceremony, the Legion will also take a moment to read the names of Muscatine County veterans who have died within the past year.

Following this service will be another brief service at Muscatine's Riverside Park at Pearl City Station, at about 11 a.m. During this service, a wreath will be placed to honor the memory of soldiers who were buried or lost at sea. Afterward, a luncheon will be held at the American Legion.

