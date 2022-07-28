Several Muscatine FFA students take home champion titles at this year's County Fair

MUSCATINE – During this year’s Muscatine County Fair, 25 different students exhibited their animal projects, according to Muscatine FFA instructor Sam Paul, consisting of cattle, swine, goats and other livestock.

Overall, it was deemed to be another successful competition year for Muscatine FFA, as shown by the official Muscatine County Fair 2022 results, which were released by 4-H officials on Wednesday of this week.

With the Cattle Show, Ben Draves took 1st place with his champion Charolais Heifer. Jake Draves was awarded both 1st place in the Foundation Simmental category as well as 1st place the Market Heifer category, also earning 5th overall in the Market Beef category. Creighton Carlson won 2nd place in the Foundation Simmental category and also took 2nd in the Cross Steer category. Becca Potter won both 1st place in the Commercial Heifer category and 2nd place in the Heifer Showmanship category.

With her Return Finished Bucket Calf, Kacie Riess took 4th place. Danika Garrett won three awards, taking 2nd place Reserve Hereford Steer as well as 3rd place Hereford Steel, and later taking 4th place in the Market Beef Showmanship competition. Finally, Emily King also won three separate awards in this year’s cattle show, taking 1st place Heavyweigh Cross Steer, 3rd place Rate of Gain and 3rd place Market Beef Showmanship.

Moving onto the Sheep Show, Ava Daufeldt won Champion Dorset as well as Reserve Champion Purebred. Daufeldt also won 1st place Commercial Ewe, taking 5th overall in the Ewe category. Jaiden Schmelzer won Reserve Dorset and took 3rd Overall Purebred, as well as Champion Hampshire Purebred. Champion Southdown and 5th Overall Purebred went to Addie Weggen, while Reserve Champion Southdown went to Rhynn Miller.

Kensley Paul won several awards, including Champion Suffolk/4th Overall Purebred, 2nd place Commercial Ewe, 1st place Market Lamb and Champion Rate of Gain. Grace Williams, meanwhile, won 1st Place Commercial Ewe, taking 3rd Overall Ewe, and 1st place/Reserve Champion Market Lamb. Champion Dorset Ram/Champion Ram went to Becca Potter while 1st Place Commercial Ewe went to Eladiee Gaucin. Finally, 2nd place/Reserve Champion in the Speckle Market Lamb category went to Jaylynn Goddard.

Additionally, Kensley Paul, Grace Williams, Ava Daufeldt, Jaiden Schmelzer all received blue ribbons with pairs. In the Jr. Showmanship category, the Champion title went to Jaylynn Goddard while 3rd place went to Eladiee Gaucin. The Sr. Showmanship show saw Ava Daufeldt take the Champion title while Jaiden Schmelzer took 5th place and Kensley Paul, Addie Weggen, Rhynn Miller and Becca Potter all won blue ribbons.

In the Production Sheep show, Kensley Paul also won 1st place Production Market Lamb, 3rd Place Production Replacement Ewe and Champion Production Rate of Gain.

This year’s Swine Show saw several bigger winners, including Makenna Kopf who won the Champion title in the Hampshire Gilt category. Chale Lewis won 2nd Place Hereford Gilt, 2nd Place/Reserve Champion Middleweight Commercial Gilt and 3rd Place Cross Market Barrow. Ella Schroeder won 4th Place Yorkshire Gilt as well as Sr. Showmanship Blue, while Alexis Moeller won both 3rd Place Commercial Gilt and Reserve Champion Spot Market Hog. Moeller also won Sr. Showmanship Champion.

Other Muscatine winners in this year’s Swine Show included Danielle Marseca, who won Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Hog. Jackson Brendal took 4th Place in the Hereford Market Hog category and Andy Franke won 4th Place in the Heavyweight Market Barrow category.

For this year’s Meat Goat Show, Kaylynn Huot won both 1st place and 5th place with her two breeding deer while Ashlyn Hazelett took 5th Place in the Market Wethers category.

Finally, at this year’s Dairy Goat Show, Danika Garrett won 5th Place in the Large Breed Buck category. Additionally, Hanna Tils won several different awards, including 1st place AOB 2-4yr/Reserve AOB, 1st place Large Breed Buck, 1st Place Lamancha Doe under 5mo., 3rd place Lamancha Doe, 2nd place LaMarcus Mother/Daughter, 2nd place Nubian Mother/Daughter, Champion Small Breeds Dairy Wether and Reserve Overall Wether, and finally 3rd place in the Sr. Showman category.