MUSCATINE — The Iowa State Coordinator and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge announced winners from the 2023 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest this week, and several young artists from Muscatine were able to rise to the top.

Student participants had to learn about various types of North American waterfowl and their habitats before creating their artwork.

It was reported that 523 students competed in this year’s competition, with the Best in Show went Sevriena Postma of Sioux Center. Lillian Madison from Muscatine received the Greyson’s Award for her piece.

In the 7-9 category, Naleena Frye-Morales from Muscatine was one of two first place winners alongside Taryn Young from West Des Moines. Tristan Robertson from Muscatine was also named as an Honorable Mention in the 7-9 category.

In the 4-6 category, Gianna Nietzel was named as one of the three first place winners, and Daisy Peate was named as a third place winner. Several other Muscatine artists received honorable mentions in this category, including Claire Sulzberger, Kinsley Kreiger, Avery Nelson, Camryn McKee, Elaina Wolf and Nolan Reynolds.

In the K-3 category, Kolt Grady and Katheryn Hodapp, both from Muscatine, were named first place winners. Also from Muscatine were John Calvin Hager and Noelle Peters, who both won second place, as well as Leo Johnson, Hadley Hunter and David Bark, who all won third place.

Honorable Mentions from Muscatine included in the K-3 category were Ambrose Nietzel, Colette Nietzel, Ellen Field, Keira Kassel, Augie Nietzel, Raegan Eyeberg, Evan Olson, Gwinnevere Glass, Henry Busch, Brenna Wolf and Katie Butzen. Teagan Eyeberg from Muscatine was also named as a Special Mention winner.

Libraries or nature centers are expected to have displays of the artwork from the winners who live in their area.

For further questions about this year’s Junior Duck Stamp competition and its winners, displays or other educational opportunities and curriculum regarding wildlife, contact the Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator, Alyssa Lu, by calling 402-676-3652 or emailing alyssa_lu@fws.gov.

The National Junior Duck Stamp is sold at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges Visitor Center during open hours. All proceeds from the Junior Duck Stamp go to helping fund the conservation program and the resources it provides to students throughout the United States.