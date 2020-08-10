You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe storm causes damage in Muscatine Monday afternoon
0 comments
alert top story

Severe storm causes damage in Muscatine Monday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tree

A severe thunderstorm blew across Iowa Monday afternoon prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Muscatine County. In Muscatine the storm sirens were sounded shortly before 1 p.m. The storm produced strong winds up to 80 mph and caused damage to many trees in Muscatine. Two semis reportedly rolled over from the force of the wind on Highway 61. Power lines were reportedly knocked from their poles.

 DAVID HOTLE

A severe thunderstorm blew across Iowa Monday afternoon prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Muscatine County. In Muscatine the storm sirens were sounded shortly before 1 p.m. The storm produced strong winds up to 80 mph and caused damage to many trees in Muscatine. Two semis reportedly rolled over from the force of the wind on Highway 61. Power lines were reportedly knocked from their poles. 

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News