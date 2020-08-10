Severe storm causes damage in Muscatine Monday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm blew across Iowa Monday afternoon prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Muscatine County. In Muscatine the storm sirens were sounded shortly before 1 p.m. The storm produced strong winds up to 80 mph and caused damage to many trees in Muscatine. Two semis reportedly rolled over from the force of the wind on Highway 61. Power lines were reportedly knocked from their poles.