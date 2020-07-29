Sewer line collapses in Wilton causing detour

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A collapsed sanitary sewer line is the cause of a detour along Wilton's primary east-west thoroughfare. The collapse was discovered July 16, resulting in a detour around the 100-300 blocks of East Fifth Street while repairs are made.

City Administrator Chris Ball told the City Council during its Monday night meeting the sewer line is one of the city's oldest and was next on the list for cleaning and lining. Workers from Visu-Sewer of Pewaukee, Wisconsin were in the area and were called to look at the collapse, but they said they would not line the antiquated line. "They think maybe that concrete line has been in there since 1906," said Ball.

Repairs will include replacing individual sewer services from the main line, which goes down the middle of the street, to the curbs. Water lines are apparently OK, Ball said, but street resurfacing will have to be done. "We don't have any numbers yet," Ball told the council. "We'll get at least two bids."

The council unanimously approved moving ahead with the project.

Freedom Rock