Sewer line collapses in Wilton causing detour

WILTON — A collapsed sanitary sewer line is the cause of a detour along Wilton's primary east-west thoroughfare. The collapse was discovered July 16, resulting in a detour around the 100-300 blocks of East Fifth Street while repairs are made.
City Administrator Chris Ball told the City Council during its Monday night meeting the sewer line is one of the city's oldest and was next on the list for cleaning and lining. Workers from Visu-Sewer of Pewaukee, Wisconsin were in the area and were called to look at the collapse, but they said they would not line the antiquated line. "They think maybe that concrete line has been in there since 1906," said Ball.
Repairs will include replacing individual sewer services from the main line, which goes down the middle of the street, to the curbs. Water lines are apparently OK, Ball said, but street resurfacing will have to be done. "We don't have any numbers yet," Ball told the council. "We'll get at least two bids."
The council unanimously approved moving ahead with the project.
Freedom Rock
The weeks leading up to the planned Sept. 6 dedication of Muscatine County's Freedom Rock will be busy, council member Ted Marolf reported. Marolf said the 504 inscribed pavers that have been ordered should arrive August 4. After they are installed, Triple B Construction of Wilton will move the historic cannon, which previously had been displayed in the Muscatine County Courthouse, from storage in the Wilton railroad depot to the Freedom Rock site. "There's about forty days left, and we're trying to get things done," Marolf said. "I think we'll be OK. Once the concrete is in, Triple B can bring the cannon out."
Marolf said he expects around 200 people maximum at the dedication. Ball asked if maintaining the six feet social distancing standard recommended by Governor Kim Reynolds would be a problem. "I don't think that's going to be an issue unless they crank it up even more," Marolf replied. "We're even trying to get the governor herself to show up."
In other business
- The council approved paying bills totaling $190,158.
- The council approved paying bills at both monthly meetings instead of only at the second meeting.
- The council set a work session for 6 PM Aug. 10, prior to the regular meeting, to discuss staffing procedures and numbers.
- The council approved Mayor Bob Barrett's appointment of Becky Allgood, the Wilton Development Corporation's Executive Director, to the Library Board.
