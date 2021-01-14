Sewer repairs cause dispute at Columbus Junction council meeting

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Although the issue was eventually tabled, a dispute between Columbus Junction officials and a local property owner over repairs made to a plugged sewer line spilled out in public during the city council meeting on Wednesday.
According to a sometimes testy exchange between Mayor Mark Huston and local owner Wayne Finke, the issue began last March, apparently after city workers conducted the repairs on a 60-year-old sewer line that runs through Finke’s property on Ridge Road.
Although the city has an easement for the line in another area, there is apparently no formal easement over Finke’s property. Huston said the line was apparently installed when the subdivision developer owned the property. He said since the developer was the owner, it likely made little sense for that person to deed a utility easement to himself.
Over time, that detail was apparently lost and the city assumed it had an easement to the area that allowed it to conduct repair work.
While Finke said he was willing to provide a formal easement, he said the work the city crew conducted killed several trees. After he discovered the damage, Finke said he consulted with an Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester and a private timber broker, and eventually submitted a $3,000 claim to the city. He said that was substantially less than what the timber broker had suggested he could claim.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Finke’s inquiry into the status of that claim led to a terse reply from Huston.
“It was your trees that plugged (the) line,” Huston told Finke, adding that since 1993, when he became associated with city government, there had been hundreds of easements assigned to the city and none of the owners had received any payment.
Finke reminded Huston the payment was not for an easement, but the damage to the trees.
“It’s money, whether for trees or if it’s to go across a property (and) you are going to affect every sewer payer in the city of Columbus Junction,” Huston said, reminding Finke he had complained to Huston at an earlier time over a water bill charge.
“Aren’t you the one who has come in to me a couple of times saying your water bill is too high by a buck and a half because there has been more than thirty days between when we read it?” he asked Finke.
Finke acknowledged his claim could mean higher future costs for sewer users, including to himself, but insisted the city was still responsible for the tree damage and reminded Huston again what he felt was the primary issue.
“I’m not asking for any money for an easement. It’s just the trees. The easement is no problem,” he said.
Huston eventually explained that local attorney Tim Wink had been handling the issue for the city, but had recently retired, and that Huston had asked Wink’s partner Jay Schweitzer to take over the case.
Schweitzer had suggested the city table any action so that he could familiarize himself with the case before moving forward, Huston continued.
The council agreed and tabled any action until a later meeting.
In other action, the council:
• Agreed to consider a proposal to boost the city’s Louisa Development Group annual membership to $10,000 as an effort to hire a longer serving executive director;
• Approved a $13,343 payment to G.R. Miller for sewer repair work on Oakview Drive/Crestwood Drive;
• Re-appointed Huston to the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors.