Sewer repairs cause dispute at Columbus Junction council meeting

During Wednesday’s meeting, Finke’s inquiry into the status of that claim led to a terse reply from Huston.

“It was your trees that plugged (the) line,” Huston told Finke, adding that since 1993, when he became associated with city government, there had been hundreds of easements assigned to the city and none of the owners had received any payment.

Finke reminded Huston the payment was not for an easement, but the damage to the trees.

“It’s money, whether for trees or if it’s to go across a property (and) you are going to affect every sewer payer in the city of Columbus Junction,” Huston said, reminding Finke he had complained to Huston at an earlier time over a water bill charge.

“Aren’t you the one who has come in to me a couple of times saying your water bill is too high by a buck and a half because there has been more than thirty days between when we read it?” he asked Finke.

Finke acknowledged his claim could mean higher future costs for sewer users, including to himself, but insisted the city was still responsible for the tree damage and reminded Huston again what he felt was the primary issue.

“I’m not asking for any money for an easement. It’s just the trees. The easement is no problem,” he said.