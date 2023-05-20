WAPELLO — An ordinance amendment that will extend a $5 monthly sewer surcharge to Wapello customers for another 19 years passed its second reading by the City Council on Thursday.

According to previous discussions, the surcharge was originally set 15 years ago and had been set to expire on Aug. 21. The amendment, which still needs one additional reading before it goes into effect, will extend the surcharge to June 30, 2042.

The surcharge was initially approved by the City Council on Aug. 21, 2008, to help pay for storm/sanitary sewer separation, lift station upgrades and other work.

City officials indicated at the council’s May 4 meeting, when the amendment’s first reading was approved, the surcharge extension was needed to help continue covering loan payments for other work completed by the city.

The latest reading was approved with no discussion and city officials did not indicate if there had been any public questioning of the proposal.

In other action, the council approved two resolutions to transfer money between funds.

The first resolution approved shifted $10,100 from the city’s Water Fund and $10,100 from its Sewer Fund to the Debt Service Fund. The transfer will allow the city to make a disbursement to UMB Bank to cover a general obligation bond payment.

The second resolution the council approved transferred $23,744 from the city’s Street Fund to the Debt Service Fund. That will cover a payment to Mediapolis Savings Bank for a loan expense.

The council also approved requests from two local residents wishing to keep chickens on their property inside the city. Taylor Browning, 814 Townsend Ave., and Kim Bishop, 615 Vernon St., will each be allowed to keep up to five chickens, although none can be roosters.

Wyatt Marlette was hired as a seasonal life guard at a salary of $9.50 per hour.

Mayor Brett Shafer also announced the 2023 committee membership list, although some changes may be made later. The membership included: Community Protection — Larry Wagg, Tony Hammer and Jason Marshall; Dangerous Buildings — Charles Wagg, Gene Arnold and Nathan Belzer; Personnel — Larry Wagg, Hammer and Belzer; Water/Sewer — Charles Wagg, Marshall and Sarah Bockes; Street/Sidewalks — Charles Wagg, Arnold and Bockes; Finance — Larry Wagg, Hammer and Marshall; Annexation — Arnold, Marshall and Belzer.

Board representatives were also appointed by Shafer.

These included: Park & Rec — Hammer; Library — Bockes; Pool — Marshall; Briggs Civic Center — Arnold; Planning & Zoning — Charles Wagg; Board of Adjustment — Larry Wagg.

Larry Wagg was appointed Mayor Pro Tem.

In committee and board updates, Marshall reported work on re-plastering the swimming pool had started earlier that day. Officials said they would do their best to have the pool open on its previously announced May 29 start date, but it could be delayed.

Shafer also reported the fire department’s building committee would meet on May 19 to discuss the next steps in the construction of a new fire station. He said schematic designs had been completed and he hoped to present those to the City Council at its next meeting.

Responding to a question, Shafer said he had not heard anything new on the start of construction on the new Dollar General Market grocery store.

In final action, the council announced grant funding had allowed a spring clean-up day to be scheduled in the city. The north end day will be held June 12, while the south end’s will be on June 15.

