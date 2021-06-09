 Skip to main content
Shades of Caddyshack close the Muscatine Aquatic Center for a day
Shades of Caddyshack close the Muscatine Aquatic Center for a day

Shades of Caddyshack close the Muscatine Aquatic Center for a day

The Muscatine Aquatic Center was closed Wednesday, June 9, for Iowa State Code-required maintenance following a "contamination incident" Tuesday afternoon. The Aquatic Center will reopen at noon Thursday. City officials said there was a "loose stool contamination" in the pool late Tuesday afternoon and Parks and Recreation Department officials closed the pool to begin sanitizing. That requires lowering the water level and super chlorinating the water to remove any potential bacteria from the contamination.

