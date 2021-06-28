Sheriff Quinn Riess gives Sheriff's Office update at this week's Rotary Club meeting

“This is the first time this building has been expanded since 1996,” Riess said. “We’ve added a considerable amount of staff since then. As you can imagine, everything that we take, we have to document, catalogue and keep for a certain amount of time… so we were quickly running out of space.”

Riess said the jail is the seventh largest county jail in the state, and houses local prisoners and federal inmates. The current jail population is 220, about 30 away from the jail’s maximum capacity. Of this population, there are 143 federal inmates, which the county earns income from housing.

“We talked about this quite a bit last year during the campaign. The federal government pays us to house our inmates for them, and they pay us pretty well,” Riess said. “We’re down right now because bureau of prisons just opened back up within the last couple weeks… so we have a number of inmates that have been sentenced and are being shipped out.”

This large jail population, however, hasn’t resulted in any major COVID-19 outbreaks, thanks to the strict policies that the jail has been following.

“We took some flack over (these policies), but ultimately I think it was the right call,” Riess said.