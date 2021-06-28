Sheriff Quinn Riess gives Sheriff's Office update at this week's Rotary Club meeting

MUSCATINE – Sheriff Quinn Riess from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office says being sheriff isn't what he imagined, but he's ready for it.
Riess spoke at Monday’s Rotary Club of Muscatine meeting.
Riess won the job in the 2020 election, taking over for former sheriff C.J. Ryan. He has held a long line of positions within the Sheriff’s Office, and said he has learned a lot while on the job.
“Most people when you ask them about the sheriff’s office, they just think that we drive around the county, we herd cattle and we drag deer off the road,” Riess said. “That is what we do, but we do quite a bit more than that. Coming into office in January, I thought I had an idea of what this job was going to entail, but boy was I wrong. Was I ready for it? Absolutely. Was it way more than I anticipated? Absolutely.”
There are almost 100 employees at the Sheriff’s Office, with 25 officers on patrol, and four detectives — two who focus on general criminal, felony-level cases and two who strictly focus on narcotics. There’s also the drug task force, which covers Cedar and Louisa County as well.
The rest of the staff is at Muscatine County Jail, with 40 correctional officers. Riess said he wants to put more divers on its search and rescue team.
The patrol office, behind Krieger’s and Muscatine Toyota, has had a $600,000 addition just completed, adding more garage space for the team’s Search and Rescue boats and to store evidence.
“This is the first time this building has been expanded since 1996,” Riess said. “We’ve added a considerable amount of staff since then. As you can imagine, everything that we take, we have to document, catalogue and keep for a certain amount of time… so we were quickly running out of space.”
Riess said the jail is the seventh largest county jail in the state, and houses local prisoners and federal inmates. The current jail population is 220, about 30 away from the jail’s maximum capacity. Of this population, there are 143 federal inmates, which the county earns income from housing.
“We talked about this quite a bit last year during the campaign. The federal government pays us to house our inmates for them, and they pay us pretty well,” Riess said. “We’re down right now because bureau of prisons just opened back up within the last couple weeks… so we have a number of inmates that have been sentenced and are being shipped out.”
This large jail population, however, hasn’t resulted in any major COVID-19 outbreaks, thanks to the strict policies that the jail has been following.
“We took some flack over (these policies), but ultimately I think it was the right call,” Riess said.
A month and a half ago, the jail ran a vaccination program in which about 140 inmates were voluntarily vaccinated by the Public Health department using the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Anyone who enters the facility as a new inmate also has to quarantine for seven days. Originally, the quarantine was 14 days.
As of July 10, the county jail will scale back on these guidelines because the jail has so few positive cases. The quarantine period is expected to shrink again after this date, and the jail has essentially returned to a pre-pandemic “business as usual” state.
Riess gave brief details on the new permitless concealed carry bill, which goes into effect this week, and clarified what the Sheriff’s Office does with evidence once it’s expired or no longer needed. He said the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have sheriff sales on evidence, and all evidence-related firearms have to be destroyed.
Riess also said drug use is holding steady but has come quite a long way.
“Years and years ago, Muscatine was the meth capital of the Midwest… But that has changed considerably. I would say that a strong majority of manufactured drugs comes from southern border states, and it’s been that way for about the last 8-10 years.”
At the end of the presentation, the Rotary Club announced the club would donate funds in his honor to have 20 children inoculated for polio.