Sheriff seeks new shooting range for law enforcement training

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscatine Police Department hope to soon team up to build a new shooting range in the area for officers to train on, but one major hurdle stands in the way — finding a place to put it.
During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Sheriff Quinn Riess said he had been in discussions with the police department regarding a joint facility, but reported the talks are at a standstill as the city is considering using the West Liberty Shooting Range to train on. Riess said he had looked at several different county properties to use as a range. He said there is a property on 260th Street which may be able to be used. He said that he hasn’t had time to talk to the neighbors.
“I see this being a terrific advantage for all law enforcement within the county and some of our smaller county neighbors who can’t afford a first-class facility,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.
Police investigator Anthony Kies said the department is trying to lay the groundwork for the council to make a decision. He said if he brought the proposal forward, it would be a 60’x60’ structure with rifle and pistol ranges. He said the range could be used to bring instructors in to teach defensive tactics rather than to send people out of the county for training. He said the biggest issue is location. He believes completion will be a “million dollar operation.” He did not believe the 260th Street property would be suitable.
“There is no one area that is perfect for us,” he said.
Kies said other agencies, including Louisa County, would contribute to the construction in exchange for using the facility.
Previously the county had used a private area for firearm training, but the owner had passed away about a year ago.
Riess commented he had heard concerns that any area used for weapons training would have a “wild west” feel to it. He stressed this is not the case.
“It’s done safely,” he said. “It is done under the supervision of firearms instructors. It’s not a wild west shootout where people are twirling guns and firing in the air.”
The supervisors asked the sheriff’s department to have a breakdown of what the joint costs would be and return it for further discussion. Riess said the department would continue to work on finding an appropriate area for the range.