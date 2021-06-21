Sheriff seeks new shooting range for law enforcement training

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscatine Police Department hope to soon team up to build a new shooting range in the area for officers to train on, but one major hurdle stands in the way — finding a place to put it.

During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Sheriff Quinn Riess said he had been in discussions with the police department regarding a joint facility, but reported the talks are at a standstill as the city is considering using the West Liberty Shooting Range to train on. Riess said he had looked at several different county properties to use as a range. He said there is a property on 260th Street which may be able to be used. He said that he hasn’t had time to talk to the neighbors.

“I see this being a terrific advantage for all law enforcement within the county and some of our smaller county neighbors who can’t afford a first-class facility,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.