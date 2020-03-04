"Shine on you bright radical star" - landmark Muscatine civil rights case explored

MUSCATINE – It came over 80 years before what is considered the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling and three years after the Civil War, and it began what would become a spirit of integration and inclusion in the American judicial system.
During a special presentation at Muscatine Community College Tuesday evening, Professor Emeritus Russell Lovell of Drake University School of Law discussed the importance of the 1868 Alexander Clark v. Muscatine School Board ruling. The ruling was the first in which the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the school board had no constitutional right to exclude Clark’s daughter Susan for racial reasons.
“’Shine on you bright radical star,’” Lovell quoted from President Ulysses S. Grant while showing a t-shirt made in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the case. He explained Grant supported the ruling and was himself a proponent of integration.
Lovell, who retired from Drake in 2014 after 38 years, has a long history of civil rights defense. His pro bono work for the NAACP for 45 years, includes service as lead counsel in trials that desegregated the Indiana State Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department.
He explained the case was lost in history and still has vitality today. Susan Clark, he said, was the first black child to attend an integrated school by court order. He said it was the case of the 19th century for desegregation. Lovell commented most people think of the integration of schools happening after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education, but this case happened 87 years earlier.
In the 1868 case, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the Muscatine School Board could not decline admission to Susan Clark based on her race. Chester Cole, the chief justice who wrote the opinion, cited the first line of the Iowa Constitution - “principle of equal rights to all, upon which our government is founded.”- To say that equality requires integration.
Lovell explained several things happening at the time. In 1858 Iowa voters declined giving black men the right to vote by almost a 6-1 margin. In 1868, voters allowed black men the right to vote. Lovell cited the Civil War and black people's contributions as a reason for the change.
Before the presentation, Muscatine City Council member Osmond Malcolm read the proclamation signed by Mayor Diana Broderson declaring Feb. 25 to be Alexander Clark Day.
The event was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Alexander Clark Foundation. Lovell said there is a website at Drake University that chronicles the Clark case.