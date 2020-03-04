"Shine on you bright radical star" - landmark Muscatine civil rights case explored

MUSCATINE – It came over 80 years before what is considered the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling and three years after the Civil War, and it began what would become a spirit of integration and inclusion in the American judicial system.

During a special presentation at Muscatine Community College Tuesday evening, Professor Emeritus Russell Lovell of Drake University School of Law discussed the importance of the 1868 Alexander Clark v. Muscatine School Board ruling. The ruling was the first in which the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the school board had no constitutional right to exclude Clark’s daughter Susan for racial reasons.

“’Shine on you bright radical star,’” Lovell quoted from President Ulysses S. Grant while showing a t-shirt made in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the case. He explained Grant supported the ruling and was himself a proponent of integration.

Lovell, who retired from Drake in 2014 after 38 years, has a long history of civil rights defense. His pro bono work for the NAACP for 45 years, includes service as lead counsel in trials that desegregated the Indiana State Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department.

