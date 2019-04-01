The Muscatine County Arts Council will hold its annual Wandering Words Sidewalk Poetry Competition through April 30 to celebrate National Poetry Month. All Muscatine County residents are eligible to submit up to two poems. Content must be appropriate for the general public.
Of the submitted poems, up to five will be selected and stamped into sidewalks. Poems may also be published or included at readings.
Entries must be postmarked by April 30, 2019 and mailed to:
Muscatine County Arts Council
P.O. Box 815
Muscatine, IA 52761
For complete rules, visit muscatineartscouncil.org.
Rules:
• Poems must not be explicitly religious, political, graphically violent, or overtly sexual.
• Poems may be up to eight lines with only 25 characters per line including spaces and punctuation. A title is two lines.
• Poems must be typed with one poem per page. Poem pages must be anonymous.
• Each submission must include a cover sheet with the writer's name, address, phone number, email, and the first line of each poem submitted.
