Signage improved at Highway 61 and G56, supervisors learn

Griffin said the discussion eventually separated the existing signage into the brown recreational signs and the green directional signs. He said the county officials requested a sign be allowed that would identify the complex, with separate lines listing sheriff, public health and conservation board.

He said it would be up to the agencies who manage the Lake Odessa area and activities to work out any issues with their signage.

“That’s what (Younie) is going to take back to his planners,” Griffin said.

Shutt agreed and said he had not heard anything since their meeting.

“They are going through their internal processes,” he reported to the board.

The LCPHS move to the complex is currently scheduled for the week of Aug. 23.

Shutt later provided his weekly update to the board and also presented two routine utility applications seeking approval to work on county road right of way.

He said the past week had been a catch-up week for his department, with no major or significant projects starting. He said ditching and other work would restart in the next week or two.

The board also approved fireworks permits for Brian and Tammy Hayes and Kathy Morrison.