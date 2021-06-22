Signage improved at Highway 61 and G56, supervisors learn

WAPELLO — The signage stalemate that was tied to the planned relocation of the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) from Wapello to the Louisa County Complex may have been resolved, county officials reported during the county board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Supervisor Randy Griffin, who also serves as the chair for the Louisa County Board of Health (BOH), and county engineer Adam Shutt reported on a recent meeting they held with interim Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) District V Engineer Bob Younie.
That meeting was set up after the BOH discussed improved signage at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and County Road G56 during a June 8 meeting. According to discussions at that meeting, the DOT had turned down a request to install additional signs or increase the wording on existing signs to show the LCPHS was located at the complex, along with the county sheriff’s office/jail and conservation board.
Griffin indicated during Tuesday’s meeting of the supervisors that part of the DOT’s reluctance stemmed from concerns that several directional and recreational use signs to Lake Odessa were already located at the intersection, along with the current directional sign for the complex and another identifying the county road.
He and Shutt said the DOT’s stance was that drivers could be distracted or unable to comprehend all the signage.
Griffin said the discussion eventually separated the existing signage into the brown recreational signs and the green directional signs. He said the county officials requested a sign be allowed that would identify the complex, with separate lines listing sheriff, public health and conservation board.
He said it would be up to the agencies who manage the Lake Odessa area and activities to work out any issues with their signage.
“That’s what (Younie) is going to take back to his planners,” Griffin said.
Shutt agreed and said he had not heard anything since their meeting.
“They are going through their internal processes,” he reported to the board.
The LCPHS move to the complex is currently scheduled for the week of Aug. 23.
Shutt later provided his weekly update to the board and also presented two routine utility applications seeking approval to work on county road right of way.
He said the past week had been a catch-up week for his department, with no major or significant projects starting. He said ditching and other work would restart in the next week or two.
The board also approved fireworks permits for Brian and Tammy Hayes and Kathy Morrison.
Paul Horack also met with the board and presented the county’s property insurance renewal through ICAP. Horack presented figures showing the $196,294 renewal was over $29,250 above this year’s level, but still below the $197,461 cost in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
Horack blamed last year’s wind storm and an ICAP decision not to offer a refund voucher this year for the increase.
The supervisors also gave informal consent to a plan by the Mississippi Valley Work Force region to hire a grant writer, who would focus on federal housing and other proposals, in an effort to boost population levels in the area.