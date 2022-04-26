Silvis: Mixed-breed dog to be euthanized after it attacked, killed a neighbor's dog

SILVIS – One of two dogs that attacked and killed a neighbor’s dog in Silvis will be humanely euthanized. The other will be given a reprieve, according to a ruling from the Silvis public safety committee.

During a special meeting Monday evening, the committee discussed three attacks within six weeks where two dogs in the care of Benjamin McAfee attacked nearby dogs, including the latest where a dog was killed. McAfee told the committee he believes a pit bull-boxer mix — Tru — he is watching for a friend was responsible for the death and asked that his dog, Reese, a pit bull-mastiff mix, be spared. He maintained part of the attack appeared to be “rough playing” by Reese, who he said has not previously shown signs of aggression.

“I do think Tru did it and I do think Tru needs to be put down,” McAfee said.

McAfee said he has been around dogs all his life and he felt bad about the incidents.

Dennis Peeters, owner of the dog who was killed, said he recalled his miniature poodle, Dexter, brought home from Teske’s 17 weeks earlier. He had a folder of photos photos and x-rays showing the injuries Dexter suffered. Dexter and Peeters’ other dog, Winston, were attacked by Tru and Reese, leaving Dexter with a severed spine, broken ribs and punctured organs. Dexter was euthanized after the attack. He and a neighbor also told the city council their stories last week.

Peeters said he was walking his dogs when the two pit bull mix dogs charged and attacked. It was the second time it had happened, and Winston had several stitches in three areas. Peeters later learned the same two dogs attacked his neighbor’s dog, which had gotten loose. He said the two dogs had the neighbor’s dog in their mouths before the attack was stopped. Both said it appeared McAfee’s dogs were involved in the attacks. Peeters also said he loves dogs and did not want to see one put down if it did not have to be.

The committee determined Tru caused Dexter’s death and would be euthanized. Committee chair Tony Trulson asked McAfee to offer assurance Reese would not cause any more problems. McAfee promised to leash Reese when he goes outside.

The committee told McAfee he must fence his backyard to contain the dog. McAfee agreed to do that this weekend.

