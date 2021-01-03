Slight recalls her years of service at the Muscatine County Sheriff's office

MUSCATINE – Ardyth Slight never realized her childhood dream of becoming a nurse.
Likewise, she never thought twice about becoming a law enforcement officer. None the less, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, she retired from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office after holding the rank of chief deputy. After originally cutting her teeth in the department as an accountant, she said the numbers made sense for her to retire now. As she shared a ceremony with outgoing Sheriff C.J. Ryan and new Sheriff Quinn Riess, she said that she hopes to find time in the future months to do some travelling with her husband.
“I’m paying to work,” she said with a laugh. On a serious note, she said she had gotten her 22 years of service in six years ago and at this point there is no reason for her to work any further. Her husband had retired in August 2019 and she said she is looking forward to reaping the rewards of the last 22 years of work that she put in.
Slight originally came to the sheriff’s office as a civilian bookkeeper for the jail and for other operations such as licenses. In 1996, when the new jail was constructed, Slight went to the police academy and joined the sheriff’s office. She was put in charge of civil papers, which required a deputy sheriff’s certification. An opening came up as a regular deputy, which Slight applied for.
In the years she has been with the department, Slight said there have been plenty of changes. The manner in which deputies are dispatched has changed greatly. The relatively new change of having mobile computers in each patrol vehicle is a great change Slight commented on. She said the equipment the deputies have access to has all improved during her years as a deputy.
Slight also commented on recent nationwide developments for law enforcement.
“When I started law enforcement did not have a bad name,” she said. “We did not see all the uprisings that we see now.”
She commented that there have been riots in neighboring Scott County and she is concerned it may come to Muscatine County.
Slight also commented briefly that she truly believes there is a place for females in a male-dominated organization.
Hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end, Slight hopes to travel as the weather warms up. She had also said that she never wanted to retire in the winter. She hopes to slip in a week of travel every month until the spring.