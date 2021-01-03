Slight recalls her years of service at the Muscatine County Sheriff's office

MUSCATINE – Ardyth Slight never realized her childhood dream of becoming a nurse.

Likewise, she never thought twice about becoming a law enforcement officer. None the less, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, she retired from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office after holding the rank of chief deputy. After originally cutting her teeth in the department as an accountant, she said the numbers made sense for her to retire now. As she shared a ceremony with outgoing Sheriff C.J. Ryan and new Sheriff Quinn Riess, she said that she hopes to find time in the future months to do some travelling with her husband.

“I’m paying to work,” she said with a laugh. On a serious note, she said she had gotten her 22 years of service in six years ago and at this point there is no reason for her to work any further. Her husband had retired in August 2019 and she said she is looking forward to reaping the rewards of the last 22 years of work that she put in.

Slight originally came to the sheriff’s office as a civilian bookkeeper for the jail and for other operations such as licenses. In 1996, when the new jail was constructed, Slight went to the police academy and joined the sheriff’s office. She was put in charge of civil papers, which required a deputy sheriff’s certification. An opening came up as a regular deputy, which Slight applied for.

