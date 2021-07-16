Small town remembers couple killed in Muscatine plane crash

DEERFIELD, Kan. — Small-town folks in Deerfield knew school superintendent Daniel Slack and his wife, Elizabeth Sharon Slack, as the older couple who wore helmets when they biked around town.

School Board president Jarrad Webb recalls working with Slack on the school board for about six months prior to Slack’s retirement last year.

“It’s a small town, and to see an older gentleman and his wife riding around town on bikes with bicycle helmets doing what few other people do … it was just interesting to see,” Webb said.

The Slacks were killed in a plane crash in rural Muscatine County on Wednesday during a flight from Michigan to their home in Missouri. It's unclear what caused the crash. Their plane disappeared from radar at the Quad Cities International Airport about 2:30 p.m., and the downed 1972 Piper PA-28-180 was found in a cornfield later not long after the flight tower contacted local police authorities.

On Thursday morning, Webb, who is also the emergency medical services director in Deerfield, got a text from current superintendent Tyson Eslinger — a plane was down somewhere in Iowa, and it might be the Slacks. Another text not longer after confirmed their worst suspicions.