Small town remembers couple killed in Muscatine plane crash

DEERFIELD, Kan. — Small-town folks in Deerfield knew school superintendent Daniel Slack and his wife, Elizabeth Sharon Slack, as the older couple who wore helmets when they biked around town.
School Board president Jarrad Webb recalls working with Slack on the school board for about six months prior to Slack’s retirement last year.
“It’s a small town, and to see an older gentleman and his wife riding around town on bikes with bicycle helmets doing what few other people do … it was just interesting to see,” Webb said.
The Slacks were killed in a plane crash in rural Muscatine County on Wednesday during a flight from Michigan to their home in Missouri. It's unclear what caused the crash. Their plane disappeared from radar at the Quad Cities International Airport about 2:30 p.m., and the downed 1972 Piper PA-28-180 was found in a cornfield later not long after the flight tower contacted local police authorities.
On Thursday morning, Webb, who is also the emergency medical services director in Deerfield, got a text from current superintendent Tyson Eslinger — a plane was down somewhere in Iowa, and it might be the Slacks. Another text not longer after confirmed their worst suspicions.
“He was always a really nice guy,” Webb said. “Probably a little eccentric in some ways, but super nice and very strong in his Christian faith, which I always appreciated.”
As his date of retirement inched closer, Slack often talked about the home he had bought for their golden years in El Dorado Springs, Mo. Webb also remembered Slack talk about working on his pilot's license, finishing the ground courses and obtaining flight hours.
The Deerfield School District issued a release on Slack's dead on its Twitter feed, saying: “USD 216 was sad to learn of the news that former Superintendent Dr. Daniel Slack and his wife Lizzy passed away yesterday in a plane crash. Dr. Slack retired in July 2020 from USD 216. Everyone at USD 216 sends our thoughts and prayers to their family during this time.”
Prior to serving in Deerfield, Slack was superintendent of several districts in Missouri.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.