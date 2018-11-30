For the most part, I am here to praise the work on snow removal in this area. I also will admit I did not see the whole city.
About my only complaint is U.S. Business 61 or Park Avenue. The entrance into town could have been done a little better, especially at the area where you first enter off of U.S. 61 and head toward downtown.
U.S. 61, on the other hand, was done well even on Monday by 11 a.m., despite the snow falling into Monday morning’s early hours.
It was in super shape Tuesday morning and really was in good shape even Monday night.
I also want to give a tip of the cap to all local school officials, who wisely called off school by Sunday evening. Is there a better day off than a snow day for a kid?
I know it causes challenges for working parents, but by opting to call school off by a fairly early hour Sunday night, people had time to adjust their plans.
It also made the roads better for the city and state snow plows to do their work, which is why the town was in very good shape by Tuesday morning and pretty good shape Monday. People staying off the roads also let the private contractors take care of the lots that were their responsibility.
I also want to praise the city for its willingness to work with the public on sidewalks. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with paying students to shovel the walks. Keeps them busy, too.
A tip for motorists
I realize not every car can have a garage, and it does get cold out there. But for many reasons, it’s best to clear the snow from the car’s outer areas, too. Don’t just stop at the windows either.
Lots of snow can become lodged in the area between the windshield and the hood, which can affect the use of your defroster, which can greatly affect visibility.
I had the misfortune of following such a car Monday morning in Illinois. As we were set to exit the cloverleaf onto I-74, the car ahead of me stopped. I will admit there was a semi barreling down the lane we all were about to enter. But I also know the car lacked visibility and with it, the driver likely lacked confidence, and perhaps the ability to see much ahead. So they stunned me and stopped suddenly as we were about to enter I-74.
I was not traveling fast and was alert, and somehow stopped without hitting the car in question. The cars behind me were far enough back that they were able to stop easily. But I had to swerve to miss hitting the car in front of me by inches.
All that said, a few days later, I turned the corner near my neighborhood, a block from my house, and pulled over because I thought I forgot something. Luckily, my neighbor, who was a bit behind me, stopped and didn’t hit my car. In retrospect, I should have pulled further up the street, which I eventually did, and then pulled over and looked to see if I had forgotten the item.
Turns out, my gloves were in the back seat, where I had put them.
Lesson learned.
Lesson to remember: Winter driving is tough. Leave about 10 minutes earlier than usual, keep your car’s visibility excellent and watch out for the other guy. Keep the lights cleared of snow, too. And remember to work with all involved. The old golden rule comes in handy here.
Noteworthy
Special thanks to those who wrote me or reached out to me after the announcement that I was the editor. I appreciate all the thoughts and ideas shared in the emails and other posts such as Facebook. Again, best way to reach me is via email at Jim.Meenan@muscatinejournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.