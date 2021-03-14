Smith promotes Iowa Workers Bill of Rights in West Liberty Friday

WEST LIBERTY – During a discussion on a proposed Iowa Workers Bill of Rights and OSHA Standards Bill, Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, recalls speaking with a worker in Waterloo who, after learning her co-worker had died of COVID-19, said she only wanted someone to tell her the truth.
On Friday, the Waterloo lawmaker toured West Liberty as part of his campaign for workers' rights. He is travelling to Iowa towns that have been hit hardest by COVID-19, including visiting Perry and Marshalltown in recent weeks and having plans to visit Columbus Junction in the near future. During the meeting he spoke with LULAC Iowa State director Nick Salazar of Muscatine on the issue, citing a failure of Iowa Republicans to keep workers safe during the health crisis.
“Inhumane working conditions existed long before the pandemic,” Smith said, “But, COVID-19 revealed the ugly truth that the Iowa GOP leadership and corporate leaders view workers as expendable, not essential.”
He said during a press conference that John Deere had a policy that if a worker said they had been exposed to COVID-19, immediately the worker had to take two weeks off with pay. He said at Tyson, workers exposed were told they had to work or they wouldn’t get paid.
The key components of the Iowa Workers Bill of Rights include physical safety, premium pay, protection from pay cuts, paid sick leave, protection to whistleblowers and to hold corporations accountable.
He commented briefly on the “ugliness” that had happened at the Waterloo Tyson plant during the pandemic. During the pandemic, seven managers had been found to be making bets on how many employees would get COVID-19. So far, over 1,000 of the 2,800 employees at the Waterloo Tyson plant have gotten the virus.
Smith cited the Iowa GOP making sweeping changes to such things as Iowa’s Workers Compensation laws, making it more difficult for an employee to file a claim and reclassifying certain injuries. He specifically cited shoulder injuries, which he said would render many meat packing workers unable to work.
As the meeting closed, Smith said he believes it is important that Iowa focus on “people over profits.”