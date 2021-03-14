Smith promotes Iowa Workers Bill of Rights in West Liberty Friday

WEST LIBERTY – During a discussion on a proposed Iowa Workers Bill of Rights and OSHA Standards Bill, Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, recalls speaking with a worker in Waterloo who, after learning her co-worker had died of COVID-19, said she only wanted someone to tell her the truth.

On Friday, the Waterloo lawmaker toured West Liberty as part of his campaign for workers' rights. He is travelling to Iowa towns that have been hit hardest by COVID-19, including visiting Perry and Marshalltown in recent weeks and having plans to visit Columbus Junction in the near future. During the meeting he spoke with LULAC Iowa State director Nick Salazar of Muscatine on the issue, citing a failure of Iowa Republicans to keep workers safe during the health crisis.

“Inhumane working conditions existed long before the pandemic,” Smith said, “But, COVID-19 revealed the ugly truth that the Iowa GOP leadership and corporate leaders view workers as expendable, not essential.”

He said during a press conference that John Deere had a policy that if a worker said they had been exposed to COVID-19, immediately the worker had to take two weeks off with pay. He said at Tyson, workers exposed were told they had to work or they wouldn’t get paid.