Snow ordinance to change back to previous ordinance in 2023

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stineman said either he or the city administrator can declare a snow emergency. The public is notified and it lasts at least 48 hours and people are asked to park on alternating sides of the street. He said this creates problems with parking. He said crews try to plow around parked cars.

“Since I have been here I have only called two snow emergencies,” Stineman said. “It is just not a benefit to us or to the public to do it.”

Stineman asked if the city could go back to the “old way” of snow removal. According to that way of plowing, emergency snow routes are determined and signage is posted explaining which side of the street will be plowed. The signage is enforced when a snow emergency is declared. He explained with this method of declaring a snow emergency if the city knows heavy snow is on the way an emergency can be declared in advance to give people time to move their vehicles.

The cost of new signage is expected to be about $24,000.

Stineman said there is no way to get the new policy implemented this year. He recommends trying to get the policy in place for the 2022-23 winter. He said the signage could be budgeted in the 2023 budget.

“I’m trying to help the public out by making it as simple as possible for them and for the city staff,” Stineman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0