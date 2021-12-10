Snow ordinance to change back to previous ordinance in 2023

MUSCATINE — While it is too late in the year to amend the City of Muscatine ordinance regarding snow removal, the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening considered a proposal to change the ordinance back to an older ordinance as a way of making snow removal easier.
During Thursday’s in-depth city council meeting, the council reached a consensus to have Public Works Director Brian Stineman prepare an ordinance changing the city’s snow emergency policy back to include things the city had done in the past. During the meeting, Stineman gave the council an overview of the current policy, discussed issues with the policy, spoke about possible solutions, and discussed cost estimates.
“It is nice being in the middle of December and only having to discuss snow removal rather than having to be out removing snow,” Stineman told the council.
He said city crews do their best to keep roads open during snowfall, but it doesn’t mean they will always get to bare pavement immediately. He said there are four classifications of streets that include main roads, which go past schools or hospitals; business district roads; residential streets; and alleys. Some of the areas are pretreated with a brine solution to keep them passable. Stineman said plowing doesn’t begin until there are 2 inches of snow. He also said parking was not allowed on the side of streets during emergency snow removal.
Stineman said either he or the city administrator can declare a snow emergency. The public is notified and it lasts at least 48 hours and people are asked to park on alternating sides of the street. He said this creates problems with parking. He said crews try to plow around parked cars.
“Since I have been here I have only called two snow emergencies,” Stineman said. “It is just not a benefit to us or to the public to do it.”
Stineman asked if the city could go back to the “old way” of snow removal. According to that way of plowing, emergency snow routes are determined and signage is posted explaining which side of the street will be plowed. The signage is enforced when a snow emergency is declared. He explained with this method of declaring a snow emergency if the city knows heavy snow is on the way an emergency can be declared in advance to give people time to move their vehicles.
The cost of new signage is expected to be about $24,000.
Stineman said there is no way to get the new policy implemented this year. He recommends trying to get the policy in place for the 2022-23 winter. He said the signage could be budgeted in the 2023 budget.
“I’m trying to help the public out by making it as simple as possible for them and for the city staff,” Stineman said.