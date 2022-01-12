 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow Pile Treasure hunt scheduled for Jan. 29
Snow Pile Treasure hunt scheduled for Jan. 29

The community is invited to come enjoy an afternoon of hunting for buried treasure, building snow creatures, and drinking hot cocoa as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Snow Pile Treasure Hunt Jan. 29.

The hunt will be held 1-2:30 p.m, at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course located at 1820 Hwy 38 North in Muscatine.

The family-friendly event will begin at 1 p.m. with the Snow Pile Treasure Hunt for children in preschool through the fifth grade who will be searching for hidden golf balls that can be redeemed for prizes at the table located just outside the Clubhouse.

A Snow Creature Building Contest will be held immediately following the Snow Pile Treasure Hunt and is open to artists of all ages. Families will have fun racing against the clock to gather their materials and build the most creative snow creature. Each participant will receive a prize.T

This is a free activity with no pre-registration required. Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.

