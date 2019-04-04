MUSCATINE – The third crest of the Mississippi River may arrive in Muscatine Sunday or Monday. And it may not be the final crest this spring.
The “Snowmelt Crest” of the Mississippi River is moving downriver and is expected to reach Muscatine by Sunday or Monday. The river is on the rise for the third time this spring with the National Weather Service forecasting a crest of 21.7 feet as late as Monday.
According to a release from the city, the river has been on the rise since 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when the level dropped to just below major flood stage at 19.96 feet. Major flood stage is 20 feet. The Mississippi River returned to major flood stage later Tuesday and continued to rise at 20.91 feet by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The NWS is uncertain whether there will be another, higher crest but the potential remains through early May especially if heavy rain occurs. Current forecasts indicate widespread heavy rainfall is not expected for the next 10 days.
The NWS expects the Mississippi River to remain above 21 feet at least through April 11 and levels remaining above flood stage through mid-May.
The city's release said Muscatine is keeping a watchful eye on the river levels as it gathers data on how the recently reconstructed Mississippi Drive responds to flooding. The initial point of interest is the intersection of Walnut and Mississippi Drive where water first appears flowing out of the inlets.
The Mississippi River has been at flood stage since March 15 but the “new” Mississippi Drive remained open until March 22 when the Department of Public Works closed the street from Mulberry to Iowa.
Before the reconstruction, water would start to back out from the storm inlet at Mississippi Drive and Walnut when the river reached 18.2 feet, cover two lanes at 19.2 feet, and the entire roadway at 19.5 feet forcing the city to close Mississippi Drive.
After reconstruction, water was visible in the inlets at 19.6 feet and did not begin to cover the street until 19.8 feet, which allowed the street to remain open longer.
As the Mississippi River continues to rise, the city is watching how the advancing flood water proceeds up Mississippi Drive toward Cedar Street and then to Sycamore Street where floodwaters could start to affect businesses located on Mississippi Drive. Expectation is floodwater will seep through the railroad ballast rock at Sycamore and Mississippi Drive at 21 feet and cover the intersection at 21.5 feet.
The reconstruction of Mississippi Drive, especially the stretch from Sycamore to Mulberry, allows the street to remain open longer and closed for a shorter period of time. The street received its first test last October when the river crested at 20.65 feet. Last October, water flowed out of the inlets at 19.8 feet and Department of Public Works (DPW) closed Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Cedar as both lanes of traffic became covered with flood water.
The city closed Structure No. 2 (flood wall located on 2nd Street at Mad Creek) on March 27 after installing Structure No. 1 (located on Mississippi Drive at the entrance to HNI) was closed on March 22.
Pumps have been activated at several locations, including near Musser Park, to move water that has seeped through the levee back over the levee into the Mississippi River.
The Mad Creek and Muscatine Island levees are inspected annually by the Army Corps of Engineers and inspected by the Department of Public Works twice each year, and has been certified to meet the standards of the Army Corps of Engineers. When the Mississippi River reaches 22 feet the levees are patrolled 24 hours each day.
Staff from the Department of Public Works are monitoring river levels and will implement flood response procedures as needed.
