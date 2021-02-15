Snowy winter keeps moisture from being removed and increases risk of flooding

MUSCATINE — During an update on how snow removal has been going for the county since the cold snap that has been hovering over our area, engineer Keith White reported he is concerned there may be spot flooding throughout the county.
White told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Monday that the ground has been frozen solid over the last several weeks because it has been really cold. This has given moisture nowhere to go. He believes it is going to cause problems with the roadways.
“There is a tremendous amount of moisture out there,” he said. “If it melts too fast we are going to have flooding.”
White said the best the county can hope for is that the weather warms up slowly to give the moisture time to evaporate.
He said a wintery snap that occurred a few days ago added to large drifts on the side of roads, which are frozen in place. White commented the Iowa Department of Transportation isn’t keeping up with snow removal, and they have been running 24/7.
White commented with the wind being heavy, that county crews have plowed a rural roadway and the blowing snow recovers it only a few hours later. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said during the recent snowfall with just a minimal amount of snow, the wind carried snow onto the roadways making it “impassable.”
Supervisor Doug Holiday commented the temperature is cold enough to freeze dry the snow. Over the last several days nighttime temperatures have fallen to -30 degrees.
White said the cold and snowfalls this year remind him of December 2000, which had the most snowfall on record.
“I was worried then about the number of hours the guys were working that they would start to get tired,” he said. “We’re kind of approaching that point now. Everyone is working a lot of hours.”
Holiday asked how the county equipment is holding up to the harsh winter, as it has to be operated continuously. White commented the equipment is holding up “amazingly well.” He did say there had been incidents where equipment had broken or that plows had gotten stuck in the snow.
All the supervisors commented that the county’s road crews had done a great job keeping the roads safe since the harsh winter began.
“I’m all over these roads and I think you guys have done a wonderful job,” supervisor Scott Sauer commented.