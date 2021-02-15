Snowy winter keeps moisture from being removed and increases risk of flooding

MUSCATINE — During an update on how snow removal has been going for the county since the cold snap that has been hovering over our area, engineer Keith White reported he is concerned there may be spot flooding throughout the county.

White told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Monday that the ground has been frozen solid over the last several weeks because it has been really cold. This has given moisture nowhere to go. He believes it is going to cause problems with the roadways.

“There is a tremendous amount of moisture out there,” he said. “If it melts too fast we are going to have flooding.”

White said the best the county can hope for is that the weather warms up slowly to give the moisture time to evaporate.

He said a wintery snap that occurred a few days ago added to large drifts on the side of roads, which are frozen in place. White commented the Iowa Department of Transportation isn’t keeping up with snow removal, and they have been running 24/7.

