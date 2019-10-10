MUSCATINE — Due to several issues, including construction being done on Third Street, the annual running of the Muscatine Soap Box Derby will be postponed until sometime this spring.
Organizer Kelcey Brackett said a date has not been decided for the derby, but believes the derby will be held sometime in the late spring. The derby is also looking to partner with another group or event. Brackett said in the past, the derby had been held on July 4 but had problems due to heat issues.
“We were going to have it this coming weekend, but they have that construction project in the Hershey Building on the corner of Sycamore and Third, and they tore up the street and ran into significant issues,” Brackett explained. “I didn’t think they are going to be able to get it filled and there were a lot of things I put off. They finally poured concrete, but at this point we are so far behind at getting things going because we didn’t think it was going to be an option, so we are just going to postpone until spring and bring it back at that point.”
The derby had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Brackett explained he wants people to know the event will be held. The event had originally been held many years ago and had stopped for a couple of decades, he said. It came back four years ago and had happened three years in a row. This would have been the first time the event was held in the fall.
The planning committee for the event is also looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can contract Brackett by email at kelceybrackett@gmail.com.
