Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's Christian Aguirre gets a foot on the ball against FC Alliance of Crystal Lake's Jose Lira, Sunday during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's Angel Arceo is hit by an FC Alliance player and gets airborne, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's Raul Medina heads the ball against a FC Alliance of Crystal Lake player, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine goalie Christopher Pittman sees the ball in the net after FC Alliance of Crystal Lake scored its second goal, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City of Muscatine's Josh Mateo battles a player from FC Alliance for the ball, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's Josue Gonzalez (14) heads the ball against FC Alliance of Crystal Lake's Bohdan Hollensbe, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's goalie Christopher Pittman knocks the ball high of the goal against FC Alliance of Crystal Lake, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's Roberto Guzman is pushed by FC Alliance of Crystal Lake's Dylan Gonzalez, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine member Roberto Guzman heads the ball against FC Alliance of Crystal Lake, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
FC Alliance of Crystal Lake's Oscar Escorzs (7) battles Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine member Josh Mateo for the ball, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine goalie Christopher Pittman deflects the shot just enough to make it go wide against FC Alliance of Crystal Lake, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
Pearl City Soccer Club of Muscatine's Roberto Guzman (25) fends off FC Alliance of Crystal Lake's Angel Arias, Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the boys College Search Kickoff held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Pearl City lost 2-0.
MUSCATINE — Thousands of athletes, their coaches and families spent the weekend in Muscatine hoping to catch the eye of one of the many college soccer recruiters at the College Search Kickoff.
About 1,000 high school student athletes from eight states participated in a 4-day soccer showcase at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. The girls invitational was Thursday and Friday, and the boys played Saturday and Sunday.
"The goal of this event is to help young people further their lives through the sport of soccer," said CSK Director Rich Klimes quoting CSK founder Ramona Barber.
Barber, former Iowa Youth Soccer Association education director, found limited opportunities for Iowa's competitive soccer players, and those in adjacent states, to continue participating in the sport while seeking higher education. In the past 24 years, the CSK has brought more than 30,000 youth to the fields at the corner of Houser Street and Hershey Avenue.
The 41-acre Muscatine Soccer Complex opened in 1993 and hosted the first CSK invitational in 1996. The area features eight full-sized fields, two of which are international regulation, and have hosted local, state and regional games, tournaments and other soccer events.
Klimes, Parks and Recreation director for the city of Muscatine, has been a part of the event since it began. He said his three daughters played soccer and his involvement grew from there. Klimes took over as CSK director last year when ownership of the event was granted to the city of Muscatine. It was the first year the Parks and Recreation Department led the entire invitational which is also sponsored by CollegeInfo, Barber's independent consulting firm.
CSK is one of the biggest college recruitment opportunities for soccer athletes in the Midwest, he said. Colleges from 13 states, primarily in the Midwest and including Iowa, had recruiters on site to identify top players. About 160 college recruiters represent NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA and Independents. Klimes said the event also benefits those players it was intended to, local players from the high schools, Muscatine Soccer Club and Pearl City Soccer Club.
"Not only recreation involvement at a higher level," he said, "but an economic impact as well."
The event was expected to bring in between 3,000 and 5,000 people to eat at restaurants, stay in hotels and motels, and shop. The Muscatine Convention and Visitors Bureau capitalized on the invitational starting on the same day as Almost Friday Fest, a live music event held along the riverfront, by inviting the soccer crowd ahead of time.
CVB Director Jodi Hansen said she attended the festival and saw many of the soccer teams and their families at the event.
"It was a great event to showcase our beautiful community and our wonderful riverfront," she said.
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and the CVB had volunteers at the soccer fields handing out visitors guides and other information about local attractions. The CVB also sent out information ahead of the event so visitors could plan their stay.
"The city does a great job with the soccer fields," she said. "They are really something to be proud of."
The fields have been awarded "Best Soccer Facility" by the National Turf Grass Managers Association and “Soccer Field of the Year” by the Sports Turf Managers Association.
Hansen said she's experienced the showcase for three years and saw some players over the weekend who had participated in previous years. She said the best part of her job is to make one-on-one connections with visitors and many comments she received about the community were positive. All of the efforts to inform players, coaches and families about Muscatine, she said, will likely increase the possibility of people coming back for leisure.
"It makes my job easier when we have an amazing city," she said.
