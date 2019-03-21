Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM) and the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will host a forum on solar energy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center.
“Making the Future Brighter with Solar. The Feasibility in Muscatine” is open to the public.
