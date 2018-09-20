MUSCATINE — Plans to get the multicolored lights of the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge shining again are coming together after more than a year of darkness.
In a report from City Administrator Gregg Mandsager to Mayor Diana Broderson and city council, repairs to the bridge are estimated at $38,856, which includes the cost of traffic control during construction.
The lights went down last summer while work was being done on the Iowa 92 bridge, at which time it's green exterior was updated with fresh gray paint.
“Damage was done by a storm while the DOT’s contractor was out there on the bridge,” City Engineer Jim Edgmond said.
Also in the report, Iowa Department of Transportation will cover the cost of traffic control on the bridge, totaling $11,156 and one half of the cost of repairs to the lights. Iowa DOT operates the bridge, which is state-owned.
City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said the purchase order for the City's part of the work could be ready during one of the October regular council meetings.
The remaining $13,850 of the total cost will be split between the City and Muscatine Power & Water, the report read. Edgmond said Muscatine Power & Water will do the repair work and once construction begins, he estimates work will be completed within two weeks.
The light-emitting diode or LED lights were installed in 2008 after years of planning and fundraising that began in 2005 as a Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce initiative. Funding for the lights totaling between $350,000 and $400,000 came from a federal Department of Transportation grant and private donations through the Chamber.
The bridge that spans the Mississippi from Muscatine to Rock Island County, Illinois, was named after a chair on the Muscatine Bridge Commission and was formerly the Muscatine High Bridge.
Issues with the lights have occurred multiple times over the years with one instance in 2011 when the sitting council voted to spend $40,000 to replace 21 of the lights, and purchase some extra.The lights had been out since late 2010 and had only been operational for a couple of years. At the time, council discussed needing to replace the lights so soon as they were supposed to last for 12 years.
Edgmond said materials and equipment have been ordered, with a slight delay due to the need to order additional materials, and a definitive timeline for the start of construction has not been established. He said work would be done to get the lights operating again “before the snow flies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.