Schools across Iowa were disrupted last week by numerous “swatting” calls claiming that all 30 of these reported schools were experiencing a shooting incident.

Muscatine High School was among the schools at which an incident was reported. Police arrived swiftly to sweep the halls and assure that there was no danger present. While the so-called "shooting" incident itself was in actuality just a mass prank, the feelings that it, as well as other incidents both fake and real from across the country, have brought up in students are very real. MHS counselor Karey Hawkins confirmed the incident caused concern.

“Last Tuesday and for a few days following, we did have some students who came in to talk with counselors and process what happened here during the swatting incident,” Hawkins said. “I think for those students there was a need to talk through what happened in the particular classrooms or areas of the building that they were in.”

While she was unable to give many specifics in order to keep the identity of these students safe, Hawkins could share there were students who may have been more distraught by the incident than others and who required conversations in order to vent their concerns and anxieties. With these students, Hawkins feels the best way to reassure them is to give them facts regarding their community’s law enforcement and the actions taken during the incident.

“They wanted to be reassured that the district and law enforcement took the incident very seriously and acted with the utmost diligence in responding with the information that was provided to us at the time,” she emphasized. “For most students, the opportunity to talk through what happened, what did not happen and what protections are put in place in the event that there was a dangerous situation helps tremendously.”

This has included going over both the faculty’s training and preparation regarding shootings and other similar situations as well as the Muscatine Police Department’s training and preparedness. According to Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider, this included getting the school resource officers (SRO) at MHS involved immediately with identifying where the call came from, advising and assisting responding officers with the clearing of the campus, and remaining on campus as a visible presence the rest of that day.

“Our SROs have, for the past several years, provided continual training to both staff and students on how to respond should such an incident occur,” Snider stated in reference to the response to the swatting incident. “I believe by laying this groundwork in advance, it played an important role in the relatively calm reaction students and staff had to seeing our officers on campus while also maintaining their sense of safety and security.”

“When students have concerns, we try and identify specifics about those concerns and work to address them by helping the student understand what protections are in place and help them talk through how they would respond if a dangerous incident were to occur,” Hawkins continued.

Although she acknowledged the importance of validating the feelings of students who are worried or upset about shootings or the possibility of a school shooting, Hawkins also emphasized the importance of giving these students information about the protections that are in place as well as how they can protect themselves in dangerous situations.

“For a lot of students, anxiety and fear comes from the idea of being unprepared in the event of an emergency,” Hawkins said. “Our schools do their absolute best to make sure that their students and staff members are safe, and school staff has been trained on how to respond in the event of an emergency.”