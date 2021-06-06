"Something there for everyone" 5th annual Farm Life Festival to be held June 19

GRANDVIEW – R7 Reclaimed in Grandview will hold its fifth annual Farm Life Festival on Saturday, June 19.
“It’s kind of mind-blowing,” Tenneil Register, a founder, said. “When (my husband, Jesse Register and I) put together the first one, we just thought it was a cool idea. I never really thought about the future of it, and now we have so many customers that have been to every one of them, and it’s become a tradition for them.”
Although the pandemic canceled many events in 2020, the Farm Life Festival stayed on the schedule and had a wonderful turn-out, she said.
“People were ready to get out of the house,” Tenneil said, “For a lot of people, it was their first time coming. I think if someone came last year and enjoyed the experience, they’ll very much find the same thing happening this year.”
For 2021, there will be around 50 vendors featuring vintage, rustic and modern goods, many handmade
“There’s something for everyone in the family, including kids and the pets,” Tenneil said.
Music will be provided by Jesse, as well as musicians Monica Austin and Shiloh Cunningham. There will be barbecue by Sinful Smokers, kettle corn and baked goods and iced coffee as well. Wooden Wheel will offer wine tastings, and the Lion’s Club will sell lemonade shake-ups and other food options.
“It’s important to support (the Lion’s Club) especially, because almost all of their fundraisers in 2020 were canceled,” Tenneil added, “So we need to get that money back into the Lion’s Club.”
The event is entirely outdoors, so it will be up to guests to choose to social distance, she said. Spots for hand sanitation will also be provided.
Tenneil said her family's business started as a booth at an event similar to the festival. They wanted to pass along the opportunity to sell to other local businesses and crafters.
“For us, it’s really about giving back to the small businesses who are just getting started,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of people throughout 2020 step up and support small businesses, so we’re hoping this year’s festival gives them another chance to come out and put their money right back into the community. People also really chase the nostalgia of what we do, so if they’re driving from hours away, it’s just great to give them a full day’s event on their road trip.”