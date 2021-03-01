Sorensen: 'We have a lot of unknowns coming up in the next year'

Saucedo commented from the perspective of the compensation board, which studies the responsibilities of elected officials before making a decision, that the supervisors not accepting the board’s recommendation may be considered disrespectful. He cast the sole “nay” vote on the motion.

The supervisors all said they were grateful for the people who serve on the compensation board. Supervisor Scott Sauer echoed his respect for the board, but said the supervisors are responsible for the financial aspects of Muscatine County. He also said there are still many unknowns that will have to be dealt with.

“I know the compensation board will not be pleased by this, but we are the ones responsible for these dollars,” Sauer said.

According to a memo from the compensation board, the determination of the amount was based on comparisons with counties of the same size. If the supervisors had approved the recommended 4% increase, it would have been an additional $25,178 per year.

“I know we’ve had a tough year in the county – we have gone through a lot of stuff but I also know everybody has kept their job and kept their pay and a lot of our constituents haven’t had that luxury,” Sorensen said. “It’s a fair raise regardless.”

