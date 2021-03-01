Sorensen: 'We have a lot of unknowns coming up in the next year'

MUSCATINE – Anticipating an uncertain financial year, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to lower the pay increase amount recommended by the county’s compensation board to a 2.9% pay increase across the board, and no pay increase for the supervisors.
While the recommendation had been a 4% increase for all county elected officials, Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said he would be more comfortable holding the increase close to 2.8%, which was reflected in the FY 2021-22 budget. He made the motion to reduce the increases to 2.9% and to reduce the supervisor’s increase to nothing, saying he believes the county has some financial cutbacks coming. He also said the county will have some negotiations coming up.
“I always appreciate the compensation board’s efforts and willingness to work for the elected officials, but I am a little concerned about approving an across-the-board raise like this at this time,” Sorensen said. “We have a lot of unknowns coming up in the next year.”
According to state code, county supervisors cannot increase the amount recommended by the compensation board and can only lower the amount if all are lowered the same amount.
During discussion, supervisor Santos Saucedo spoke of an email received from Sheriff Quinn Riess recommending no pay increase. Sorensen commented that 2021 is a unique situation in that the county has a new attorney and a new sheriff.
Saucedo commented from the perspective of the compensation board, which studies the responsibilities of elected officials before making a decision, that the supervisors not accepting the board’s recommendation may be considered disrespectful. He cast the sole “nay” vote on the motion.
The supervisors all said they were grateful for the people who serve on the compensation board. Supervisor Scott Sauer echoed his respect for the board, but said the supervisors are responsible for the financial aspects of Muscatine County. He also said there are still many unknowns that will have to be dealt with.
“I know the compensation board will not be pleased by this, but we are the ones responsible for these dollars,” Sauer said.
According to a memo from the compensation board, the determination of the amount was based on comparisons with counties of the same size. If the supervisors had approved the recommended 4% increase, it would have been an additional $25,178 per year.
“I know we’ve had a tough year in the county – we have gone through a lot of stuff but I also know everybody has kept their job and kept their pay and a lot of our constituents haven’t had that luxury,” Sorensen said. “It’s a fair raise regardless.”